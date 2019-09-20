FirstHealth Moore Regional earns spot in Becker’s Top 100

By: The Anson Record
FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital has been named one of America’s 100 Great Community Hospitals, according to a study released in July by Becker’s Hospital Review.

“Moore Regional Hospital is honored to be recognized by Becker’s as a Top 100 Great Community Hospital for the fifth year in a row,” says Mickey W. Foster, chief executive officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas. “This award highlights our commitment to excellence and is a recognition to be shared among our entire team of employees, physicians and volunteers who work hard every day to provide safe, high-quality care for the communities we serve.”

As Moore Regional campuses, Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond and Moore Regional Hospital – Hoke are also included in the designation.

The hospitals included on the list have been recognized nationally for excellence in clinical care, patient outcomes, and staff and physician satisfaction. These institutions are industry leaders that have achieved advanced accreditation and certification in several specialties. The list also includes industry innovators that have sparked trends in healthcare technology, hospital management and patient satisfaction.

Becker’s has published a version of this list annually since 2011. For the purposes of this list, Becker’s defines a “community hospital” as one with fewer than 550 beds that have minimal teaching programs.

The Becker’s editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on rankings and awards from organizations including CareChex ratings, Leapfrog Group grades, Healthgrades awards, and CMS stars, among other considerations. Included organizations have earned recognition from one or more of these organizations.

Becker’s Hospital Review is a monthly publication offering up-to-date business and legal news and analysis relating to hospitals and health systems. Content is geared toward high-level hospital leaders, and we work to provide valuable content, including hospital and health system news, best practices and legal guidance specifically for these decision-makers. Each issue of Becker’s Hospital Review reaches more than 18,000 people, primarily acute-care hospital CEOs, CFOs and CIOs.

For a complete listing of the hospitals included on Becker’s 100 Great Community Hospitals visit www.beckershospitalreview.com.

