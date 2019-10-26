Phi Theta Kappa honors Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October 26, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record
-

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and NETC’s Phi Theta Kappa Chapter will be sponsoring a “Donation Drive” through Friday.

Students will be collecting new children’s toys and other items for shelter residents. All donations collected will be given to the Pee Dee Coalition against Domestic and Sexual Assault New Beginnings Transitional Shelter.

Donations can be dropped off at the Cheraw Campus in the Success Center, Room 808, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon. The Marlboro, Dillon, and Pageland Campuses will be collecting donations from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is the international honor society of two-year colleges and academic programs. They help students grow as scholars and leaders. The donation drive is one of many service projects the organization would like to lead in the future.

For information about items needs and how to help, please contact Richard Baily at 843-921-6974 or Wendy Woods at 843-921-6942.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_0961.jpg
Donation drive goes through Nov. 1

The Anson Record