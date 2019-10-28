Proud Parents program provides parents and caregivers with a ‘safe place’ for support

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

Proud Parents will be offered Tuesdays at Abbington Grove Apartments Community Building and Thursdays at HOLLA! until Dec. 12.

The program began in September, and was created to provide a safe place for parents and caregivers to be open about the challenges of raising children.

Both meeting times are from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Each week the site transforms into a mobile early childhood playland with blocks, books, dress-up clothes, puzzles, play dough, balls, etc.

“More parents should take advantage of the programs Anson County Partnership for Children has to offer, especially since the services are free of charge,” said Mary Neal, grandparent. “Play is important to the social development of a child, and Proud Parents offers that socialization time children need.”

Tracy Harrington, early childhood resource center coordinator at Anson County Partnership for Children said the playgroups are fun for the children and parents alike.

“This low-pressure, encouraging environment is fabulous place to build stronger parent-child relationships and give your child the opportunity to play and socialize with other children,” she added.

Proud Parent is a family support program that combines Circle of Security and Kaleidoscope Play and Learn. These programs combined, present an opportunity to learn about positive parent-child interaction and practice the skills in a safe space. The sessions will help parents understand the importance of play, in addition to building a positive and secure connection with their children. Parents learn not only the “why” of play but also the “how.”

“There is still time to join the fun,” said Alexandria Harrington.

Lunch is provided for those in attendance. Children and parents will attend the sessions together.

Proud Parents is available for caregivers that reside in Anson County. For further information, please contact Katie Sewell at (704)694-4036 or email at katie.sewell@ansonchildren.org.

The program was made possible by Tim and Betsy McAlister Groves Charitable Fund.

Abbington Grove Apartments is located at 50 Abbington Grove Circle in Wadesboro and HOLLA! is located at 229 Main Street in Morven.

