Health department to offer free educational class for Diabetes Awareness Month

November 20, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

The Anson County Health Department is raising awareness for Diabetes Awareness Month by providing an educational class on diabetes Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m.

“The number of diabetic cases in Anson County have been consistent over the past few years,” said Dinkia Savage, public health educator at the ACHD. “Several cases have been linked to poor nutrition and lack of physical activity; and the rate of diabetic cases in Anson County is 12.5%, about .4% higher than the rate of North Carolina.”

Diabetes is a condition that occurs when the body cannot use glucose (a type of sugar) normally. Glucose is the fuel that feeds your body’s cells, but to enter your cells it needs a key. Insulin is that key. Insulin is a hormone in the body that adjusts the amount of glucose in the blood.

Atrium Health Anson also offers a Diabetes Educator for the members of the Anson community.

“There are two main types of diabetes, type 1 and type 2, and both types of diabetes are chronic diseases that affect the way your body controls glucose,” Savage said. “Type 1 diabetes is when the body does not produce any insulin, and type 2 diabetes is when the body does not produce enough insulin.”

Diabetes is diagnosed or caused by various factors including genetics, lifestyle factors, and obesity.

“Type 1 diabetes is usually diagnosed in children or teenagers, or if an individual has a parent or sibling with the condition and genes that are linked to the disease are passed,” she said. “The cause for type 2 diabetes involves obesity, age, parents with the condition, no physical activity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or high triglycerides.”

Pre diabetes is also a cause in developing type 2 diabetes, and it is a serious health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough yet to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Another type of diabetes, Gestational diabetes was first seen in a pregnant woman who did not have diabetes before she was pregnant.

“Some women have more than one pregnancy affected by gestational diabetes; and Gestational diabetes usually shows up in the middle of pregnancy,” she said. “Those who develop gestational diabetes are at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.

“Treatment methods for diabetes include daily blood sugar monitoring, a healthy diet, and exercise,” Savage added. “If blood sugar levels are too high, medication will be needed.”

For information, contact HealthQuest at 704-994-4720 or Savage at 704-994-3342. The Anson County Health Department is located at 110 Ashe St. in Wadesboro.

By Natalie Davis

The Anson Record