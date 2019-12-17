CareSouth adds new provider to Bennettsville office

BENNETTSVILLE — CareSouth Carolina welcomes Adam Gude, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, as the newest provider at the organization’s Bennettsville Main office.

Gude, a Pee Dee native, traveled around quite a bit before ultimately returning to his home area. He worked as a Staff Perfusionist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Before coming to CareSouth Carolina, Gude also held several roles at McLeod Regional Medical Center, including Staff Nurse Practitioner- Intensivist service, managing the Intensive Care Units. He also has worked as a Staff Nurse Practitioner- Occupational Health and a Staff Nurse Practitioner- Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates.

Ultimately, he said it was a passion for rural healthcare that drew him to CareSouth Carolina.

“When I was teaching, I found myself advocating students to practice in rural healthcare,” Gude said. “There’s a higher need and challenge that comes with providing services in rural areas because of the lower access to care.”

Gude attended Clemson University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in microbiology. He also received a bachelor of science in circulation technology at Ohio State University, a bachelor of science in nursing, a master of science in nursing (family nurse practitioner) and ultimately a doctorate of nursing practice from Francis Marion University.

Gude said he enjoys working with his fellow CareSouth Carolina colleagues and finding ways to better provide services to the Pee Dee community.

“I’m passionate about patient-centered care,” Gude said. “It’s all about helping those in the community and trying to improve the healthcare experience that they may not have access to otherwise.”

Outside of work, Gude enjoys spending time with his family and children, attending Clemson football games and going to the beach.

To schedule an appointment with Adam Gude, call 843-479-2341.

CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.

Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, substance-use prevention, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veterans choice provider.

