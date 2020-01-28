Friends Of Old Westview Cemetery, Inc.501©13 Host Its 18th Annual Holiday Gala

By: By Robin Young Queen - Contributor
The Friends of Old Westview Cemetery, Inc., (FOWC), a nonprofit organization located in Washington, DC held its Annual Holiday Gala at the Capitol Skyline Hotel on Dec. 7, 2019. This year FOWC celebrated its 18th anniversary. The ballroom was decorated for the holiday season and the DJ kept the guests on the floor all evening, dancing to the oldies.

The organization gave out door prizes, which included several certificates from Giant Food Stores, Safeway, Macy’s and Lord & Taylor.

FOWC, Inc extends special thanks to families and friends who donated and were unable to attend. Also, without the support of the businesses in the community, we would not have been able to continue our efforts towards fundraisers’ events over the years.

The mission of the Friends of Old Westview Cemetery, Inc. has been and is the top priority of Rose Sturdivant Young, Founder and President, to continue to provide maintenance for this once abandoned property. The last 18 years have been an ongoing effort, raising funds, seeking grants. It is with pride that we look back at our accomplishments and the goals for future improvements. In June 2006, the FOWC Inc installed decorative Westview Cemetery Signs. With signs being displayed, when drivers pass by this over 100 years old property, they will know their loved ones are not forgotten.

The FOWC Inc. is honored to announce that April 29, 2015, the “Westview Cemetery”, formerly Old Westview was entered in the National Register of Historic Places, by the United States Department of the Interior.

FOWC extends a heartfelt thank you to the town of Wadesboro, Anson County, the businesses and citizens who have been instrumental in this project over the years. A heartfelt thank you to the students at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, NC and students at the American University, Law Center, Washington, DC.

Young’s vision began in Jan. 2001, when her family returned to bury their Mother (Mrs. Ethel R. Sturdivant) next to their Father (Mr. Lester Sturdivant) in the family plot, and next to their Uncle Mr. Julius Sturdivant and brother Mr.Edward T. Sturdivant in the Westview Cemetery.

Young is writing her book on the “History/Restoration of Old Westview cemetery”. Those interested in assisting her with this historical project, pls contact her as soon as possible. Also. if you have loved ones buried in the cemetery. Their names, DOB, DOD should be submitted and would be entered into the “Westview Cemetery Database”

You may reach Mrs. Young at 301-675-4476, or e-mail: OldWestview01@gmail.com.

The corporation is seeking financial assistance to continue with the maintenance of Westview Cemetery, and if you would like to volunteer your services, you are encouraged to contact FOWC’s office. and to be a part of this historic Westview Cemetery Book

