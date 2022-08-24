Two Rockingham men charged with meth possession ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged two men with possessing 22 grans of methamphetamine.

100 computers, 200 backpacks handed out at Community Safe event in Dobbins Heights DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The 11th Annual Community Safe event in Dobbins Heights on Saturday had something a little more special than the annual basketball tournament and face painting station.

D.G. Martin | Someone who knew George Washington very well When I learned of the death of Salisbury native and legendary investor Julian Robertson Jr. last week, I remembered a story his father told me.

Bo Wagner | Questions and answers about prayer It is, I suppose, a mixture of Scriptural misunderstanding, faulty logic, attacks from haters, and even inaccurate preaching that often causes people to have some very serious doubts and questions about that which should bring us the most comfort in our times of trials.

Fall vegetable gardens The time is here to begin thinking about what to grow in fall gardens.

Elizabeth Pee Dee Baptist Church honor hometown servants Homecoming 2022 at Elizabeth Pee Dee Baptist Church culminated with a recognition service for individuals nominated for their exemplary service to Anson County, particularly after the pandemic.

Ready for school Anson Middle School staff, parents, students and community members volunteered for Community Connect Day, an opportunity to build relationships and make the community look a little nicer.