August 29, 2022
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged two men with possessing 22 grans of methamphetamine.
August 29, 2022
RALEIGH — National Hunting and Fishing Day in North Carolina is Saturday, Sept. 24.
August 29, 2022
State and local officials have a simple message – never drink and drive.
August 29, 2022
DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The 11th Annual Community Safe event in Dobbins Heights on Saturday had something a little more special than the annual basketball tournament and face painting station.
August 29, 2022
When I learned of the death of Salisbury native and legendary investor Julian Robertson Jr. last week, I remembered a story his father told me.
August 29, 2022
It is, I suppose, a mixture of Scriptural misunderstanding, faulty logic, attacks from haters, and even inaccurate preaching that often causes people to have some very serious doubts and questions about that which should bring us the most comfort in our times of trials.
August 24, 2022
https://fliphtml5.com/bxbne/dwop
August 24, 2022
The time is here to begin thinking about what to grow in fall gardens.
August 23, 2022
Homecoming 2022 at Elizabeth Pee Dee Baptist Church culminated with a recognition service for individuals nominated for their exemplary service to Anson County, particularly after the pandemic.
August 22, 2022
Anson Middle School staff, parents, students and community members volunteered for Community Connect Day, an opportunity to build relationships and make the community look a little nicer.
August 22, 2022
Sheriff Andy still lives in Mayberry, or does he?
August 22, 2022
Last week, we heard a lot about Cheri Beasley’s “go everywhere” strategy. The U.S. Senate candidate is traveling to counties across the state, talking to voters, and trying to build momentum for her campaign in a state that has only elected on Democrat to the U.S. Senate once in the past 20 years. And it appears to be paying dividends. Polls have her tied or leading.