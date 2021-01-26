Bearcats take first loss of season

WADESBORO — The men’s varsity basketball team faced it’s first challenge while falling to West Stanly on Jan. 22, bringing the Bearcats to 3-1 on the season.

Despite the loss, the Bearcats have been showing momentum, hustle and breaking records since the start of the season.

Anson dominated at home against Central Academy of Technology and Arts on Jan. 20, showing off with strong passing, depth and energy.

“The guys had really good energy coming out of the locker room jumping out to a 15-2 start,” Coach Randy Jordan said. “We got contributions from everyone in a lot of different ways.”

Six different players made baskets with Layne Shuler again leading the team with 17 points that game. Eight players rebounded the ball. Kobe Teal led the team with 10 rebounds on the night.

Shuler was recognized during the game for his 55-point game, which broke a school record, and for earning 1,000-points in his career at Anson. He was given two personalized basketballs highlighting his achievements.

Coach Jordan applauded Sam Ingram for his great game with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Both Teal and Shamond Ingram are also playing really well on both sides of the ball, according to Coach Jordan. He said you can see the confidence growing in this group every day.

The team played hard and never took their foot off the gas, forcing 29 steals throughout the game.

But the tables turned when the Bearcats traveled to West Stanly.

Anson was banged up and injured after the 69-37 loss on Friday night, according to Coach Jordan. Three of his players ended up on the bench with “ankles the size of softballs.”

“I’m not going to use that as an excuse,” Coach Jordan said. “Give all credit to West Stanly. They are a very good team, well coached and they are good at what they do.”

The three injured Anson players had sprained their ankles. Coach Jordan expects the players to return anywhere from a few days to a couple weeks. Their physical health is more important at the moment. The players spent the weekend icing their ankles.

Monday Coach Jordan and the Bearcats regrouped during practice, preparing for the next two games. He said he would reassess how the status of the injuries and make adjustments as needed.

“Every team is going to have a night like that,” Coach Jordan said about the first loss. “It’s done. It’s over.”

He told the team in the locker room to forget about it by the time the bus returns back to Anson. There is no point to dwell on it. Instead, he is focused on moving forward.

“This group plays hard,” Coach Jordan said. “They really play hard all the time. They like each other on and off the floor. We just need some more depth at this point.”

The Bearcats traveled to Forest Hills Jan. 26, after the press deadline. The next home game is on Jan. 29 against Montgomery Central.

Reach Liz O’Connell at 704-994-5471 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com. Follow on Twitter at @TheAnsonRecord.