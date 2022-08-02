CHARLOTTE – Former University of North Carolina at Pembroke cornerback, Devin Jones, signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers Tuesday morning, after receiving an invite to the Panthers’ rookie minicamp on May 12.

At UNCP, Jones tallied 82 solo tackles, along with five interceptions across 41 games played for the Braves. He also forced three fumbles and had 20 pass deflections.

But, Jones isn’t known as just a lockdown defensive back; he was also an all-region return specialist at UNCP.

During his junior year, he led Division II football in kickoff return touchdowns with three, and was fifth in the country in combined punt return yards with 908.

Jones is now the second former UNCP football player signed to an NFL team in the last eight days. On July 25, defensive tackle, Domenique Davis, signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Panthers waived wide receiver Andrew Parchment in order to make room for Jones.

