Lady Bearcats pull off upset in state playoffs

The Anson High varsity volleyball team went to Pinetops on Saturday for the first round of the state’s Class 2-A playoffs and pulled off an upset of SouthWest Edgecombe, 3-1.

The Lady Bearcats, seeded No. 23 in the East bracket, eliminated the No. 10 Lady Cougars by the scores of 25-20, 20-25, 25-21 and 25-22 to move into the second round of action on Tuesday. They will face Saturday’s winner of the Croatan versus North Lenoir match.

A win by No. 7 Croatan would send Anson to Newport to face the Lady Cougars, while a win by North Lenoir would being the No. 26 Lady Hawks to Wadesboro.

The Lady Bearcats improved to 16-6 overall with Saturday’s win.

SouthWest Edgecombe, out of the Eastern Plains Conference, finished 17-4 overall.

