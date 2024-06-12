May 27

ANSONVILLE — At 12:23 a.m., Sgt. Mario El Kobersy responded to a report of a son whose mother was refusing him entry into her home located on Lee St. Upon arriving at the scene, Sgt. El Kobersy learned from the actual victim that her son, Travis Tyson, had been standing outside her home demanding to be allowed inside the residence. As she had refused him entry, Tyson decided to call police and report his mother.

When Tyson called into dispatch, he stated that he heard someone from within the home instruct, “Kill him” though, he acknowledged that he “did not see anyone with a gun this time.”

The mother informed Sgt. El Kobersy that her son did not live with her in the home and that “she feared him and just wanted him gone.”

Not without sympathy, Sgt. El Kobersy instructed Tyson numerous times to leave the premises so that he would not have to arrest him. Tyson began a halting stroll away from the home, stopping every other step before pulling out his cell phone, and announcing that he was “calling his cousin for a ride” who lives in Monroe. Continuing his lethargic pretense of leaving, Tyson eventually came to a stop behind Sgt. El Kobersy’s patrol car. Again, he was instructed by law enforcement to walk away from the scene. Still refusing to obey Sgt. El Kobersy’s pleas, Tyson was placed under arrest for trespass and R.D.O. Secured under $1,000.00 secured bond, Tyson has a court date scheduled for June 24.

May 28

WADESBORO — At 4:11 a.m., deputies responded to Johnson St. following a report of someone attempting to break into their brother’s home. The caller stated that the suspect was “driving a gray Mercury with tinted windows and appeared to a be a brown skin male.” The case is active.

May 31

WADESBORO — At 4:57 p.m., deputies responded to US Hwy. 52 North following a report of a disabled deer. Responding to the scene, deputies found the deer to indeed be in distress and apparently beyond aid. Moments later at 5:07 p.m., the deer was dispatched, and a single shell casing was collected from the scene. Case closed by other means.

POLKTON — At 1:43 p.m., deputies responded to Arrow Rd. in response to a bullet having been fired into a home, cracking the glass in a window. Initially believed to be the fault of a shooter from a nearby gun range, deputies learned through their investigation that the homeowner’s son had engaged in target practice the previous evening and admitted it was possible that a BB may have inadvertently ricocheted causing the glass to crack. Case is closed by other means.

POLKTON — At 2:05 p.m., deputies responded to Ridge Path Rd. following a report of larceny. Responding to the scene, Deputy Stephen Marsh learned from the victim that two unknown white males, driving a white Ford Explorer, appeared in his driveway on his surveillance camera the day prior to his report. According to the victim, one of the men appeared elderly while the other seemed more spry. The victim stated that the younger appearing male walked around his home before stealing his belongings. The younger male’s slow moving companion appeared on surveillance footage briefly, before retiring to the pair’s get-away vehicle. During the thirty minutes that the explorer was parked in his driveway, the victim was relieved of a toolbox containing various tools, a chainsaw, wireless surveillance cameras, and a mid-size air compressor. Value of stolen items is currently unknown. The case is active.

June 1

WADESBORO — At 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to Harley Davidson Rd. following a report of assault. When Deputy Jacky King arrived on scene, he learned that the victim’s boyfriend had been drinking heavily when he assaulted her by repeatedly pushing her to the ground. The victim’s father jumped in, heroically convincing the suspect that he wanted to leave the scene. The victim was escorted to the Magistrate’s Office where the process to issue a 50-B order (protective order) began. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 8:17 p.m., deputies responded to Mayflower Rd. following a disturbing call made to dispatch where a male could be heard shouting in the background of a female caller giving her address to dispatch. The female screamed “don’t touch me” before the line went dead. Sgt. Kelly, Deputy Howard, and Jacky King descended upon the residence to offer protection, only to learn that the suspect had already fled the scene. While there, the suspect returned, and demanded the return of his dog. After explaining to the suspect the civil process, deputies learned he had a warrant for previously violating a protective order. James Little was escorted to the Anson County Jail under a 48-hour hold. Case closed by arrest.

POLKTON — At 4:17 p.m., deputies responded to Clark St. following a report of assault. Upon arriving, deputies learned two women were involved in an altercation stemming from a dispute over ladder usage earlier in the day. The female suspect deputies spoke with first, Quinita Flowers, admitted that she had a warrant out for her arrest for simple assault as a result of the incident. Deputies arrested Flowers on an unsecured bond. In regards to the same incident, a warrant was additionally obtained against Patricia Felder, also for simple assault. Case closed by arrest.

WADESBORO — At 12:29 p.m., deputies responded to Scott Ln. following a report of fraud, valued at $300.00. Speaking with the victim, Deputy Jasmine Ratliff learned that an individual claiming to be a Charlotte Mecklenburg deputy initially called their home’s landline around 10:50 a.m. on 06/01 and left a voicemail where he stated his name and badge number as “Christopher Gearhardt, 3180.” Upon returning the call, the victim was informed that she had unpaid court fees for failure to appear in court. The victim, who has never personally been involved with a situation that resulted in a need for her to appear in court, however had recently been involved in a legal matter taking place in Anson County. The faux deputy further informed the victim that despite owing $1,170.00 in court fees, he could magnanimously waive it all, allowing her to avoid a fate of certain jail time, for the bargain price of $300.00.

Attempting to disconnect from the call so she could obtain advice from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, she was further coerced by the suspect who threatened, “if she did a deputy would be out to arrest her and time spent would be 3-5 days in the county jail.”

The victim was given official sounding number sequences and told to record the mileage it took her to go from her home to the ATM and back. The victim was sent a text message from 704-275-3253 providing her with “pre-approved kiosk locations in surrounding counties.” Additional instruction provided included that the victim be at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on June 3rd at 12:00 p.m. The victim was advised of her financial options for attempting to recoup her losses. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 11:34 a.m., Deputy Stephen Marsh received a call from dispatch that a victim of breaking and entering was waiting to speak with a deputy at the Magistrate’s Office. Upon arrival, Deputy Marsh learned from the victim that her uncle had broken into her home while she was at work and removed a box spring, mattress, hammock, push mower, and a toolbox containing various tools, values unknown. According to the victim, when she confronted her uncle, he not only brazenly admitted to the theft, he refused to return the pilfered items to his niece. The case is active.

June 2

PEACHLAND — At 9:19 p.m., Deputy Cory Howard was dispatched to the Dollar General store in response to a report of a bleeding man coming into the business asking for help and claiming that he had been assaulted, his vehicle then commandeered by his ex-girlfriend and her gang of supportive male cohorts. The victim was enjoying an evening at home when he was suddenly assaulted by his ex-girlfriend, her new beau, and two other unknown individuals. The victim stated that “Cesar hit him in the head with a shotgun, then stole his vehicle.”

Deputy Howard observed severe lacerations on the back of the victim’s head caked in blood.

The victim’s vehicle is a 2007 Nissan Altima. As the victim was being transferred to Atrium Anson by ambulance, Deputy Howard worked with the car’s GPS tracker in order to attempt to enable the vehicle and track its location. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 1:52 p.m., deputies responded to Abbington Grove Circle following a report of a stolen vehicle, value unknown. The victim informed deputies that he lent his vehicle to a friend who subsequently reported it stolen from his residence. The victim added that his cell phone was still in the vehicle and that it last pinged at the 52 North underpass at 1 p.m. on June 2nd. Additionally, deputies note the stolen vehicle was captured on a FLOCK camera at the intersection of Orchard St. and White Store Rd. on June 1st. The victim describes his vehicle as having a “pre-existing cracked grill, dent on the hood, and scratch on the trunk prior to its theft.” The case is active.

POLKTON — At 12:14 p.m., Deputy Jasmine Ratliff responded to a report of an individual walking through traffic with a bag of apples. The suspect was reportedly seen periodically dropping the apples in what appeared to be a bizarre ritual reminiscent of fabled lost siblings, Hansel and Gretel. The apple-dropper then turned towards the reporting victim, who was driving at the time, and launched one of his produce missiles at her vehicle. Hitting the back quarter panel on the passenger side, the flying fruit left a trail of sticky juice drizzling down the car. No other obvious signs of damage were visible. Deputy Ratliff was informed by the Magistrate’s Office that “deputies were going to take charges out on Chase Burr,” Anson County’s own Johnny Appleseed. The case is active.

POLKTON — At 10:20 a.m. Deputy Marsh responded to Freemont St. in response to a stolen lawnmower. The victim reported to dispatch that the suspect was hiding behind Cliff Martin’s office.

Arriving at the scene, Marsh learned from the victim that “Chase Burr walked onto his property and drove away on his red, Craftsman YT4000 with a white two-wheeled trailer” lawn mower.

The victim further reported that Burr cruised by a friend of the victim’s home on the mower. Fearing capture after being sighted, Burr hopped off the stolen lawn equipment and fled the scene. The victim’s friend confirmed the mower was at his home and the victim was able to recover his property. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to Abbington Grove Circle in response to a report of a damaged vehicle, value unknown. The victim reported that her 2023 Honda Accord had been stolen during the night and when next she checked, her vehicle was returned, though significantly altered in appearance, with damage now to the “passenger side rear quarter panel and damage to the passenger side.” The victim stated to deputies that she believes neighborhood kids stole her vehicle and damaged it when trying to return it to her parking space. Deputies observed the car parked beside the victim’s had damage potentially consistent with the victim’s theory. The case is active.