BURNSVILLE — Concern citizens from the Burnsville community and Poplar Spring Baptist Church gathered to pay special tribute on May 29th at 10:00 a.m., to honor the life and military services of Enlisted Golen Maryan Ingram. The Memorial Service honored and commemorated Golen M. Ingram for his time served in the U.S.A. Army. In 1944 Golen M. Ingram an African American male was drafted into the USA Military and vigorously fought in battle in WWII until August of 1945. After being drafted to serve in the U.S. A. Military in the year 1944, he never returned home alive. On Ingram’s Military Grave Marker the imprinted letters and numbers are FFGT DET. TEC 51226 Engr – WWII. Golen M. Ingram was born July 25, 1911 in the White Store Community of Anson County. He died in battle in WWII on August 12, 1945.

This special memorial Tribute service took place at the Poplar Spring Baptist Church Historical Cemetery. The moment of sacredness spoke to the hearts of those that was in attendance. The silence of words and deep thoughts of those in attendance contributed more than lots of scripted words could ever say.

Golen, within himself knew how important America’s freedoms were in 1945. He knew America’s freedoms was worth fighting for, even though he was not experiencing that, on America’ Soil. Enlist man Golen M. Ingram gave his life for the sake of his country.

The Ingram’s family’s home at that time was located in the Burnsville area. At age 33 he was laid to rest in the Poplar Spring M.B. Church Cemetery in 1945.

This Cemetery is acknowledged as Historical in the N.C. Department of Archeology in Raleigh, NC.

Poplar Spring Baptist Church and Burnsville’s R&L Center continue requesting the help of you that has a heart for Cemetery Restoration. Their voices are speaking. We wish to thank each of you that has donated time, energy, resources of all types to aid with this project. We will always be grateful for your kindness. Please contact us through Burnsville Recreation & learning Center Facebook or 704-826-8737.