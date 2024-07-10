ANSON — Principals who participated in the Leadership Program for Principals were recognized at the Anson County Board of Education meeting held Thursday June 27. During completion of the program, Carri Decker, Michael Vetter, and Dr. Travis Stegall’s dedication to educational leadership and commitment to excellence were on full display. The Anson County School districts notes, “We are so proud of their achievements and know they will continue to make a positive impact in our schools.”

Speaking at the meeting, interim Superintendent Brian Ratliff said of Decker, “We really appreciate not just your interest but your continued leadership development. It is a great role model for other people, for your kids in particular, to see that you are continually growing as well.”

Carri Decker, principal of Anson Early College, was present at the meeting. Vetter and Stegall were unable to attend.