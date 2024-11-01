ANSON — Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition held its annual Candlelight Vigil to honor victims of abuse Thursday in front of the Wadesboro courthouse.

“Since our last vigil, we have filed 155 restraining orders in Anson County. So if you think it is not happening here, it is,” says the director of the AC Domestic Violence Coalition, Karen Baucom. “When I started I think we had ten silhouettes, we have twenty-three now.” Silhouettes are placed at the vigil in representation of those who have died at the hands of their abuser. “We are non-profit, we are 100% grant funded, we are federally and state funded but that is grant money, and it is getting cut every year,” Baucom said. “… Thanks to donations from the community, the coalition is able to operate a “store” (all items are free) where victims of violence can get clothing, toiletries, cleaning supplies, dishes, and various other items to help them start over. We have a licensed therapist on staff that we pay for. All of our services are free, we do not charge for anything. We only work with victims, we cannot by the state or federal government work with any type of abusers.”

Sheriff Scott Howell wished to thank everyone for coming out.

“Your presence here means a lot, being here means you are standing up against something this community needs to stand up against. This memorial is to remember the lives lost in past years,” Howell said.

Howell said domestic violence is found among the rich and the poor, all nationalities, races, and sexes.

“On average we get about 3 or 4 domestic calls a day. That is between us and the City of Wadesboro.The impact of domestic violence goes way beyond the initial call,” said Howell.

When the Sheriff’s office responds to domestic calls, deputies often encounter the children of the home out in the yard, where they have run for safety.

“It is not just men and women that are affected by the violence, it is the whole family,” said Sheriff Howell.

Due to a multitude of reasons, Howell says the county of Anson is a breeding ground for abusers.

“Anson County is a poor but proud county. We have the perfect place here for domestic violence to flourish. We, as a community, need to provide resources for victims of domestic violence … It is the only way we are going to break the silence, if we show the community we are going to do something about it. It thrives on silence, people don’t want to tell it, people don’t want to address it, people don’t want to stand up against it. It takes us coming out tonight and saying ‘Enough is enough.’ Unless we have the courage to show victims someone is standing behind them, they are going to stay silent. We need to give them an opportunity to reclaim their lives and be free of the violence,” Howell said.

Sharing some statistics, Howell says that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

“We could go to the refrigerator and there would be liquor in there, but there would not be milk. That is not something that we want to teach our kids, that it’s normal in our community. From this night forward, we have an opportunity to do something about it,” said Howell, recalling a childhood home where both of his parents could be considered the aggressor.

Representing Wadesboro law enforcement, Chief Brandon Chewning spoke after Sheriff Howell.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be here, united in our commitment to raise awareness and support those affected by this. I would like to thank Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition, Karen, [Baucom] and her staff for doing a phenomenal job. I’m speaking for all the officers in Anson County, not one time have we ever called and Karen or any of the other ladies, did not show up. To all survivors, you are not alone and your courage inspires all of us,” Chewning said.

He cautioned that domestic violence is not just a private matter, it is a crime that devastates family and tears apart the fabric of our communities.

“Tonight is a reminder that change is possible… together we can shine a light on domestic violence and help illuminate a path to safety and recovery for all… Our promise is to listen, believe, and also to act. However, we do not stand alone, we need the community’s involvement. We need friends, family, and neighbors to be vigilant and supportive. If you see or suspect someone is in danger, please reach out. Your support can make a significant impact,” Chewning said.

Kishia Dunlap, who is a board member of the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition, also spoke at the vigil.

“It happens every year and you never know when it is going to happen. As I look at the names in the program, we have some people that are under eighteen, twenty-something and forty-something… You never know when it is going to happen. Please take care of yourself, take precautions, and if at any time you hear something, say something. Love should not hurt,” Dunlap said.