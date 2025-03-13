February 22

LILESVILLE — At 10:41 a.m., Deputy Howard responded to a residence on Usrey Rd. following a caller stating their gun, a Glock 23 .40, and wallet were missing from the victim’s vehicle. The value of the victim’s firearm is approximated at $560. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Howard learned from the victim he was cleaning his car when he noticed the bag containing his firearm and wallet were missing. Case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 4:02 p.m., Deputy Howard responded to a residence regarding a victim having trouble with a neighbor allegedly trespassing on their property and stealing their trail cameras, valued at $200. The victim told Deputy Howard they believed the theft of their two trail cameras to be related to an ongoing dispute with their neighbor, stemming from an incident that occurred the week prior involving a dog. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 7:42 p.m., Deputy Marsh responded to a residence on Highway 52 North in reference to a report of a landlord breaking and entering the home. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Marsh spoke with the victims who stated that when they arrived home at 7 p.m., they found all of their small electronics unplugged and the door of their home unlocked and open. The victim also claimed his dog was let loose and his collar missing. The victims’ were adamant their landlord committed these juvenile, poltergeist-like activities. Deputy Marsh learned from the landlord they are currently engaged in the eviction process with the victimized tenets. Case is active.

February 23

WADESBORO — At 4:47 p.m., Deputy Howard responded to a residence at 109 North following a report of a home being broken into. At the scene, Deputy Howard learned from the victim he had not been at the open for a few weeks and when he arrived he found the door to his home unlocked, the house ransacked, the frame from the kitchen window broken, and the doors ajar on two vans located on the property. The victim also reported a trail camera, valued at $100, missing from the property, but was unable to tell Deputy Howard if anything else was missing. Case is active.

POLKTON — At 4:59 p.m., Sgt. Kelly responded to the Dollar General on US 74 West following the report of another masked Black male entering an area Dollar General store and filling his buggy with various cleaning items and clothing. This time, the suspect added one of the store’s shopping hand baskets to the buggy, and also loaded it with stolen goods. Continuing the familiar pattern, the male next left the store with the store’s shopping basket in hand, wheeling the buggy straight out to his waiting white vehicle with front end damage. After unloading the stolen items, the victim stated the thief took off. Case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 12:29 a.m., Deputy Marsh responded to a residence on Ingram Mountain Rd. following a report of property damage. At the scene, Deputy Marsh learned from the victim the home was being damaged by its tenets, and as the landlord, the victim was already involved in the process of legally evicting them. The landlord claimed the damage to the residence had been ongoing for two years, however, the victim recently found new damage to the home’s shower. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 7:02 p.m., Sgt. Kobersy responded to Atrium Health Anson in reference to an assault on a female minor following a verbal altercation with a male minor. Speaking with the victim;s mother at the scene, Sgt. Kobersy learned that she had dropped her daughter off at a friend’s home in Lilesville. The daughter and another male allegedly engaged in a heated discussion over vape usage when the male suddenly hit the female on the forehead and arms with his hands. The mother of the victim and the victim declined prosecution in the case. Case is active.

March 1

WADESBORO — At 6:53 p.m., Deputy Benoist responded to Atrium Health Anson following a report of the patient in room 5 having marijuana. At the scene, Deputy Benoist found a security guard standing by to hand over a clear bag containing half a blunt and a torn up cigarillo roll. After reviewing the evidence, Deputy Benoist next visited with the patient who was in what the deputy described in reports as “Currently not in a cognitive mental state.” Still, the patient was able to explain to Deputy Benoist the marijuana was from his medicinal stash, supplied by his “homeboy.” The marijuana was seized at the scene and placed into evidence. Case closed by means other than arrest.

WADESBORO — At 5:40 p.m., Deputy Mullis spoke with a victim of fraud. Allegedly, the victim spoke with a real estate agent regarding a home she was interested in renting that she saw advertised for rent online. After speaking with the individual by phone, the victim was instructed to take a private tour of the home. On the day of the tour, the alleged real estate agent backed out of being able to show the home personally but did offer the victim the code to the home’s lockbox so they could retrieve the key to the residence. Falling in love, the victim next filled out paperwork online and transferred the first month’s rent, $3,140 to the account of the homeowner as instructed. After moving some of their belongings into the new residence, the victim was contacted by another real estate agent who confirmed the property was involved in a fraud scheme and the victim had no legal right to the property. Following a brief investigation, Deputy Mullis confirmed the validity of the second real estate agent and their advice to the victim that they have no legal right to the home, having been defrauded $3,140. Assisting the investigation, Deputy Isaac Cash confirmed the home is in fact for rent but no legitimate contracts have been negotiated to secure rental of the home. The victim was advised of the situation. Case is active.