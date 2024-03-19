WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department has issued the following statement regarding the arrest of Jamoszio Burch:

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, 30-year-old Jamoszio Burch of Wadesboro, was charged with 1 Count of Human Trafficking of a Child, and 2 Count of Indecent Liberties with Children. On the same day, Burch was arrested and booked into the Anson County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are currently working jointly on the case, and this is an on-going investigation. Additional charges are anticipated. If anyone has any information, please contact your local law enforcement.

This is a developing story and further details will be provided as they are released.