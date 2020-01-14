Town Hall will be closed on Monday, January 20 due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

There will be no garbage pickup on Monday, Jan. 20. Garbage collection will be shifted a day the entire week. Monday’s route will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Tuesday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Wednesday’s route will be picked up Thursday, Jan. 23. Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday, Jan. 24.

The normal collection schedule will resume on Monday, Jan. 27. If you have any questions, please call Town Hall at 704-694-5171.

