Lilesville resident recognized by Peace Corps

LILESVILLE — A Lilesville resident and former Peace Corps volunteer received an award from the organization on Dec. 15 for her continuing community service efforts.

Ella Bennett volunteered with the Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic from 1991 to 1993. During her time there, she helped establish a parent-teacher association, applied for funding and spearheaded major physical repairs to the school.

Following her years in the Peace Corps, Bennett went on to teach English as a Second Language to Spanish speakers for over 17 years. She received a Bachelors of Arts degree in Urban Studies and Community Affairs from Johnson C. Smith University and a Masters of Public Administration from the UNC Charlotte.

Bennett now works as a Nutrition Educator with the NC Cooperative Extension in Union County.

The virtual ceremony on Dec. 15 recognized Bennett and five others for receiving the Franklin H. William’s Award. This award honors ethnically diverse returned Peace Corps volunteers who exemplify ongoing community service and promoting a better understanding of other peoples in the Americas.

The award was named after Franklin Williams, an African American attorney and civil rights leader. He helped assist and organize the Peace Corp, worked as an assistant to Thurgood Marshall, represented the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NCAAP) and served as an ambassador to Ghana.

“I’m very honored to receive the award from the Peace Corps and the organization,” Bennett said. “Knowing (Williams’) background as a diplomat and an attorney makes it all that more special to receive this award.”

Bennett was born and raised in Anson County. She is the daughter of Reverend June and Ella Bennett. She graduated from Bowman High School in 1981.

She remembers watching a television commercial at home while in high school. The commercial said, “Peace Corps, the toughest job you will ever love.” Bennett knew from that point she wanted to be a Peace Corp member.

“I was 29 when I actually did it,” Bennett said. “It was one of the most memorable times of my life. I recommend it to anyone who wants to explore…be brave and explore what is out there in the world.”