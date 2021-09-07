Anson County 4-H Livestock Show back in action

A child holds up an “Anson County Heifer Show” t-shirt from the 2021 4-H Farm Credit Show Circuit. Photo courtesy of Anson County Cooperative Extension Anson County 4-H’s competitors in the 2021 4-H Farm Credit Show Circuit. Photo courtesy of Anson County Cooperative Extension

On Saturday, August 28 the Anson County Cattlemen’s Association partnered with Anson County 4-H to host the fourth show in the 2021 4-H Farm Credit Show Circuit.

The annual 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit, sponsored by Carolina Farm Credit and Cape Fear Farm Credit, provides youth ages 5 to 19 an opportunity to compete against other youth from across the region. The Showmanship classes are designed to gauge the 4-H’ers knowledge and skill with the animal. By participating in the 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit, youth learn leadership skills, record-keeping, communication and responsibility, while increasing their self-esteem

The Anson Heifer Show was hosted in Ansonville, NC and all parties were happy to resume an in-person livestock show. It is always amazing to see the young men and women confidently leading around six- and seven-hundred-pound animals as they are judged and receive feedback from the judges and this show was no exception! The event included 22 young people from Anson and surrounding counties. These youth brought with them more than 20 beef heifers to compete in the showmanship and breed classes.

Anson County 4-H’ers placing in the showmanship classes included Cloverbud Showmanship (non-competitive) participants EB Carpenter. In the Junior Showmanship class Mason Mills placed 4th. In the Intermediate Showmanship class Madalyn Carpenter placed 2nd and Clinton Mills placed 3rd. In the Senior Showmanship class Lynlee Martin placed 4th. Within the British Breed division heifers were classed by their age. In the after January 1, 2021 class Lynlee Martin placed 1st and EB Carpenter placed 2nd. In the Nov/Dec 2020 class Maddie Carpenter placed 2nd and EB Carpenter placed 3rd. In the Sept/Oct/Nov/Dec 2020 class Madalyn Carpenter placed 2nd. There are six more shows remaining in the circuit and. Once the circuit concludes, heifers will be shown at the State Fair.

We would like to thank The Anson County Cattlemen’s Association along with Bruce and Carla Shankle, and the various sponsors for all their hard work and support in bringing this event together. For more information about this project and other ways that you can get involved with 4-H, contact Samuel Cole, 4-H Agent, at 694-2915 or by email at srcole3@ncsu.edu.

About N.C. Cooperative Extension

N.C. Cooperative Extension is a strategic partnership of NC State Extension, The Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University, USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA), and local governments statewide.

Extension professionals in all 100 counties and with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians connect millions of North Carolinians with research-based information and technology from NC State and N.C. A&T. Educational programs specialize in agriculture, food and nutrition, 4-H youth development, community development and the environment.

Samuel Cole, Jr. is the 4-H Agent with the Anson County Cooperative Extension.