The Poplar Spring Baptist Missionary Baptist Church Historical Cemetery project is one of purpose and dignity, due to its long-standing stature as a place of great historical wealth. Sometimes we forget the great path our ancestors have laid for us to follow when it deals with love and respect for humanity. Many ancestors laid to rest there, was once filled with tears, laughter, joys, sadness, oppressions, many life stories and much more. We have an opportunity to keep their names alive in our hearts and to keep the place where they have been laid to rest memorialized. Fathers, mothers, babies, teenagers, free and enslaved.

The Day of Service was held Saturday, January 15th. The Martin Luther King Jr. Flag was erected and was flying during the time of celebration and service. King’s Memorial Flag was placed under our nation’s flag. Names of passed loved ones who were laid to rest there and other public information was placed on exhibit during the time of celebration. The ceremony included prayer, a poem, a hymn, and the “I Have a Dream Speech”. Lunch was prepared by Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center volunteers and distributed via a drive-thru.

Brave community volunteers conquered the cold weather and freezing temperatures. Each volunteer had on their work attire. Work gloves to cover the volunteers’ hands, headgear to cover their heads. Wheel barrels, axes, rakes, pitchforks, weed cutters, pole saws and chainsaws were all tools at their disposal.

This group made a good sweep with what have already been passed previous months. There is still much to accomplish: clearing the approximately 3-acre area will take some time but with your support, we can see that happening.

Mr. David Perry, Mr. Leo Liles, and Mr. Harold Ledbetter who are presently members of the Poplar Spring Baptist Church use their talents and skills in removing much of the dead debris. Mr. Allen Jackson of Fairview Church of God use the pole saw and will continue to do away with the small stumps and tree limbs. This will help to ensure that trees don’t regrow and hopefully keep visitors from stumbling over the small stumps as you walk throughout the cemetery.

Commissioner J.D. Briken used his chainsaw which was a great blessing to this project. Lucinda Rorie of Olive Branch Baptist Church who provided much help as she cut weeds and much more — she found a little snake that was trying to stay warm. Jazzling Brewer came to help with the ceremony as she recited the “I Have a Dream” speech by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She desired and wanted to do more but being a young student the weather was a little too much for her to endure.