CHURCH CALENDAR

Aug. 22-23

• Flat Rock Missionary Baptist Church will host Homecoming and Revival, beginning Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Jerry L. Tyson bringing the morning message. A dinner will follow morning service, and there will be no afternoon service. Revival services will be at 7 p.m. nightly, with the Rev. Quientrell L. Burrell Jr., pastor of First Baptist Church in Weldon, being the guest speaker.

• The Pee Dee MBC Homecoming will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. with morning sermon by the Rev. Eddie L. Maye. Evening service will begin at 3:30 p.m. with guest speaker, the Rev. Daryl Napper and the First Baptist Church of Lexington. Revival services will begin at 7 p.m. nightly. Everyone is invited.

• Revival services for Flat Rock will be held at 7 p.m. nightly. The guest revivalist will be the Rev. Quientrell Burell Jr. from Weldon.

Aug. 22-24

• Rocky Mount AME Zion Church will host Homecoming and Revival services, beginning Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Willie E. Givens Jr. will deliver the morning message, and dinner will be served after the morning message. There will be no afternoon service. Revival services begin Wednesday night, and will be held at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest speakers will be the Rev. Solomon McAuley, pastor of Zion Hill AME Zion Church in Concord; the Rev. Anthony Neal, pastor of First Baptist Church in Badin; and the Rev. Jerret C. Fite, pastor of New Mt. Olivet AME Zion Church in Rock Hill. Casual dress is encouraged.

• New Jerusalem Holiness Church in Morven will host Revival services at 7:30 p.m. nightly. The speakers for the week will be co-pastor Mary Bennett, Pastor Sandra Ellerbe and Bishop Walter Ellerbe.

• Pastor R.A. Lisenby and the Garris Grove MBC will host their Revival at 7 p.m. nightly. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Anthony Ledbetter, of Piney Grove Holiness Church in Wadesboro. The theme is “Keeping the Dream, Remembering the Legacy.”

Aug. 25

• Believers Christian Center Church will host a Outreach Extravaganza, themed “Making a Move for such a Time as this,” from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will include free food, music, fun and prayer. The Extravaganza will be held in the church parking lot, 925 S. Main St. in Wadesboro. For more information, contact 704-695-2453.

Aug. 26

• The Pastoral Appreciation Service for Apostle Hayward L. Holmes and first lady Holmes will be held at the W.O.W. building at 3 p.m. The guest speaker is Pastor Christopher Chance, of Word of Faith in Morven.

• Greater St. Mark Church of Deliverance Missionary Department sponsors the annual Women of the Bible program at 4 p.m. The guest speaker will be Elder Terry M. Lindsey, first lady of Friendship Churches of God, and co-pastor of Rose of Sharon and New Jerusalem.

• Thomas Chapel AME Zion Church in Lilesville will celebrate its homecoming. Morning service begins at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Blakeney as the speaker. Afternoon services begin at 2:30 p.m. with Minister Ted Ward as the guest speaker.

Aug. 26 & 28-30

• Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will host Homecoming and Revival services. Sunday’s service will begin at 10 a.m., and the speaker will be Pastor Antonio L. Smith. Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. nightly. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Eric Baker, pastor of New St. John Baptist Church in Charlotte.

Aug. 29 & 30

• Life Redeeming Ministry in Morven will host its Revival at 7 p.m. each night. They will petition God for a mighty move in their town. Apostle/Pastor Timothy Newton from Bibleway Ministries the Flowing Place will be the guest minister.

Aug. 30

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will be revivalist at Kesler Chapel AME Zion Church at 7 p.m.

Aug. 31

• Johnson Chapel Holiness Church will host a Youth Night at 7:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor Jakeem Bowman. All are invited.

Sept. 2

• Johnson Chapel Holiness Church will host its annual Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. The guest speakers will be Minister Christine Hall and Minister Brenda Pratt. All are invited.

• Evangelistic Outreach Center’s 18th Church Anniversary will be at 4 p.m. The guest speaker will be Apostle Titus Wesley from Friendship One Accord Worldwide Church of God in Marston.

Sept. 5-7

• Homecoming revival at Piney Grove Holiness Church, located on N.C. 109 North, will be at 7:30 p.m. nightly.

Sept. 9

• The Wadesboro Church of God, 809 N. Greene St., will host Family Heritage Day at 11 a.m. Any family connected with the church through the years is invited. Bring mementoes if desired. Select one from each family to make a short presentation. Lunch provided after service. For more information, contact Pastor Abee at 704-294-1931 or Rachel Myers at 704-694-4353.

Sept. 18

• Evangelistic Outreach Center School of Biblical Studies 2018 will be held at 6:30 p.m. Study on Financial Freedom will be nine classes, and taught by Dave Ramsey; and Study on Biblical Eldership will be taught by Pastor Paulette Cash. For more information, contact 704-272-8876.

Oct. 14

• Kesler Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church will celebrate 140 years of ministry and service to the Anson County community at 10 a.m. Over the next few months, they will engage the community with several events to celebrate this milestone. The theme of the celebration is “1878 – 2018: Forging Forward for Freedom.” Former members of Kesler Chapel and others are invited to attend and participate. For more information, contact the church via email at keslerchapel@gmail.com. Kesler Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church also has a Facebook page with frequent updates.

Ongoing

• The Voice of Evangelism, and its new pastor, Michael Morman, son of late superintendent Garcia Morman Sr., has services every Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.

• Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704-695-3405.

• Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.

• The Anson Singers, a community choir with members from Anson and surrounding counties, will resume rehearsals Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 118 E. Morgan St., Wadesboro. Directed by Emily Privette, the singers will meet 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays to prepare for their annual Christmas concert. The Anson Singers is a nonprofit, self-supporting group maintained solely through donations. Everyone is invited to join.

• Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1-4 p.m. each Thursday.

• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.

• The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street in Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.

• Harris Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions and refreshments. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.

• New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.

• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.

• Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is director.