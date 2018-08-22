Clays shooting resortcoming near Polkton

Four Branches Sporting Preserve, LLC has selected a site near Polkton for a new European-style sporting clays facility, the Anson Economic Development Partnership has announced.

Phase 1 is estimated to be complete later this year. Work at the site began in June and will continue through the fall. Ground was broken on the clubhouse Aug. 8.

Four Branches will include a fully automated 14 station and five stand clays course, a pro shop and a clubhouse to host corporate events, private parties and family gatherings.

Future plans include accommodations for overnight guests, guided upland game and waterfowl hunts and tower shoots.

Four Branches is the brainchild of two prominent Anson County couples, Logan and Ashley Scarborough, and David and Alesha Griffin.

“We originally acquired the land as a timber investment,” said Logan Scarborough, who also owns and manages Plank Road Forestry in Wadesboro. “But when we got out and actually walked the land, a better plan emerged.”

The resort will encompass 400 acres off U.S. 74, south and east of Polkton.

“While happily catering to local sportsmen, the location was chosen with an eye to bringing shooters from all over the region to Anson County,” Scarborough said. “When the Monroe Expressway opens in the fall, Four Branches will be less than an hour from the tens of thousands of shooting enthusiasts who live in places like Waxhaw, Rock Hill, Concord, Denver and Huntersville, and are looking for an upscale sporting clays experience in a rural, wooded setting.”

In addition to the clays course, Four Branches will feature a fully-stocked pro shop offering top name brands, and an event space where guests can relax after a day of shooting or rent space for parties, meetings and get-togethers.

“We are committed to creating a top-notch outdoor entertainment venue,” added David Griffin, owner and manager of D.A. Griffin Construction in Polkton. “Four Branches will be a place where you can proudly bring business associates, your wife or your best buddies.”

When open, the resort will create up to 15 new jobs, primarily in hospitality and groundskeeping, but the impact on the local economy is expected to be many times that, as people driving in from other parts of the region are likely to spend money at nearby shops, restaurants and attractions.

“Ultimately, we believe a venue of this quality could draw millions of dollars in additional revenue to Anson County,” said John B. Marek, Anson EDP executive director. “Similar types of facilities across the state have become powerful economic drivers in the communities where they are located. Four Branches will only enhance the county’s already strong identity as an outdoor recreation destination.”