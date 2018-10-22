Items for the church calendar will be accepted by mail to The Anson Record, PO Box 959, Wadesboro, N.C. 28170, brought by our office at 123 E. Martin St., Suite 400, Wadesboro, or emailed to ndavis@ansonrecord.com.

Oct. 25

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest revivalist at Morning Star Deliverance Church at 7 p.m.

Oct. 27

• Divine Unity Church and Overseer Sylvia McLendon will celebrate Friends and Family Day at 2 p.m. The guest speaker is Pastor Gaddy of Savannah Church in Lilesville. Everyone is invited to attend.

Oct. 28

• West Deep Creek MBC will be having their annual Women’s Day Program at 11 a.m. All ladies are asked to wear white.

• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Peachland will celebrate Friends and Family Day at 11 a.m. Pastor Comdell Campbell will render the message. Come and enjoy the service, great food, fun and afternoon activities. For more information, contact Pastor Campbell at 843-622-4947.

• The Pastor’s Aide men of West Rocky Ford Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a Pre’Anniversary Program at 2:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor Patricia Cole.

Nov. 2 & 4

• Flat Rock Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating the 9th Pastoral Anniversary of the Rev. Jerry L. Tyson and Leading Lady, the Rev. Reeta Tyson. Friday’s service will begin at 7 p.m., and the guest speaker will be the Rev. Joletha Dockery of Bessie Chapel AME Zion Church in Lilesville. The celebration will continue Sunday at 10 a.m. All is invited to attend.

Nov. 4

• Divine Unity Church Pastor’s Aide Auxiliary is sponsoring a special program at 3 p.m. The guest speaker is Overseer Roslyn Wilson of Greater Life Ministry in Rock Hill. Everyone is invited.

• The 20th Anniversary Celebration of Bishop Arvester Lindsey will be at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Bishop Smith from St. Luke Church in Badin.

Nov. 9

• West Deep Creek MBC will be having a Pre-Holiday Extravaganza. The theme: I’m a young adult for Christ, but listen to this.

Nov. 12

• Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating their 146th Church Anniversary, beginning at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Nathaniel Floyd bringing the morning message. The afternoon service will be at 2:30 p.m., with the Rev. Anthony Hall, pastor of Flakes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Wadesboro bringing as the guest speaker.

Nov. 18

• West Rocky Ford Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 36th anniversary of Pastor Lennon Parson Sr. at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Michael Chambers, pastor of Believers Christian Center Church in Wadesboro.

Ongoing

• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Peachland is seeking a keyboard player. If interested, contact Rev. Comdell Campbell at 843-622-4947.

• The Voice of Evangelism, and its new pastor, Michael Morman, son of late superintendent Garcia Morman Sr., has services every Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.

• Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704-695-3405.

• Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.

• The Anson Singers, directed by Emily Privette, meet Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 118 E. Morgan St., Wadesboro, to prepare for the annual Christmas concert. The Anson Singers is a nonprofit, self-supporting group maintained solely through donations. Everyone is invited to join.

• Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1-4 p.m. each Thursday.

• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.

• The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street in Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.

• Harris Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions and refreshments. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.

• New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.

• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.

• Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is director.