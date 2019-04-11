Taking Anson Back Crusade continues through Friday

April 11, 2019 Anson Record Church 0
By: The Anson Record

A crusade in Anson County started Sunday and continues through Friday.

Sponsored by the Thank You Jesus Mission, the Taking Anson Back Crusade with Mike Satterfield is nightly at 7 p.m. at Anson Middle School. Tonight is Youth Night — Student, with a free pizza party at 6 p.m.

Thursday is Thank You Jesus Thursday, and Friday is #AnsonUNITED.

A news release says the crusade is unprecedented, with the support of more than 40 churches and the goal of uniting pastors and churches in the county. Each evening includes inspirational worship and praise from Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and the Christ Crusaders.

The mission supports ministries and events that reach out locally on behalf of Christ. It has committed $5,000 to assist this crusade.

The release says Thank You Jesus Mission, a nonprofit, is located in the heart of the Piedmont. It focuses on rural communities, which is says are struggling to stay open and meet the needs around them.

The mission hopes to obtain grants for several programs to include educational training for church leaders on how to reach their community with the Gospel; food banks; soup kitchens; homeless shelters; and for helping churches establish and support programs that combine sharing about Jesus while providing for the physical needs of the community.

The release said, “In an age where mega churches in urban areas are very popular, we believe that the small rural churches have a special role in sharing God’s Word where cellphone coverage is bad and it’s hard to get high-speed internet. It is the goal of both the Anson County Crusade and Thank You Jesus Mission to extend the gospel with bridges to the least and the lost. You are invited to join this effort.”

More information is available by calling Rodney Tyler at 336-625-8923, emailing support@thankyoujesussigns.org and by going online to thankyoujesusmission.org and thankyoujesussigns.com.

