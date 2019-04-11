Taking Anson Back Crusade continues through Friday

March 26, 2019
March 30
• Pee Dee Missionary Baptist Church will host its 2nd annual Black and White Ball at Liberty Place in Uptown Rockingham, beginning at 6 p.m. The cost is $15 for a single person, or $25 for a couple. Music and dinner will be provided. For tickets, contact one of Pee Dee’s members, or call Candy Hammonds at 704-695-8193. Attire for event can be black or white.
March 31
• Deep Spring Baptist Church will host 5th Sunday night singing with Grag Cook at 6 p.m. Cook is the worship leader for Hopewell Baptist Church.
• Harris Chapel AME Zion Church “PACK A PEW” Fellowship will be held at the 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. David L. McLendon, pastor of St. James AME Zion Church in Salisbury, Maryland, will be the guest pastor. All are invited.
April 1-3
• Flat Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Wadesboro will be hosting its Spring Revival at 7 p.m. nightly. The guest speakers will be Pastor Harvey Marsh from Lindsey Chapel in Lilesville; Pastor Jamison F. Quick from Parson Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Lilesville; and Pastor Terry Little from West Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend.
• New Jerusalem Church will host its Spring Revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly. The guest speakers will be Pastor Anthony Ledbetter, Minister Brenda Pratt and Pastor Betty Tillman, respectively.
April 5
• The members of Forestville AME Zion Church are hosting a Fish Fry, beginning at 11 a.m. at 723 Clark Mountain Road, Lilesville. Plates are $10, and include whiting, baked beans, coleslaw, sliced bread, a drink, and a dessert. Fish sandwiches are $5. For delivery to business, three or more orders are required. To place an order before April 5, contact Mitchell Johnson at 704-465-7481, or Lee Spencer at 704-690-6675.
April 7
• West Rocky Ford Baptist Church Ushers’ Ministry will have its Annual Day at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be Pastor Donna McNair of Fairview in Burnsville, along with her congregation.
• Galilee AME Zion Church will host their 100 Women in White program at 3 p.m. The speaker will be the Rev. Sylvia McLendon, pastor of the Divine Unity Church in Wadesboro.
April 11
• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church will be revivalist at Mt. Sinai in Rockingham at 7 p.m.
April 14
• The ushers of East Rocky Ford Missionary Baptist Church will host their Annual Ushers’ Day program at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Burney, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Wadesboro.
April 17-19
• Resurrection Service will begin nightly at 7:30 p.m. Pastor Sylvia McLendon will be the guest speaker at New Meltonville; Pastor Charles Sturdivant will be the guest speaker at West Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church; and Pastor Terry Little will be the guest speaker at Divine Unity.
Ongoing
• The Church of God of Prophecy, 8477 U.S. 52 in Morven, and Youth Pastor Dannie Montgomery hosts “Power of the Word Youth Bible Study” each Wednesday night from 6-7 p.m. All youth are invited to attend and learn how to apply the Word of God and the Power of God in their everyday lives. Adult Bible Study is held at the same time conducted by Elder N. Thompson and Pastor Iris Tillman.
• Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Peachland is seeking a keyboard player. If interested, contact Rev. Comdell Campbell at 843-622-4947.
• Voice of Evangelism, with Pastor Michael Morman, has services every Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.
• Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704-695-3405.
• Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.
• Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. each Thursday.
• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.
• The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street in Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.
• Harris Chapel AME Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions and refreshments. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.
• New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.
• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.
• Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is director.