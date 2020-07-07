Woman arrested, charged with felony

WADESBORO — Priscilla Yvone Tillman, 55, allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun into an occupied residence located on US Highway 52 North in Wadesboro at approximately 2:39 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.

Anson County deputies responded to the residence following a report of shots fired. Tillman was arrested at the scene and charged with Felony Discharge of a Weapon into an Occupied Property, Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property, and Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property.

The weapon used in the incident was a Taurus 9 mm Handgun. Shots were fired to the siding and windows of the residence. A Silver Buick Lacrosse was also allegedly damaged by Tillman, according to an incident report.

Tillman was held on a $16,000 secured bond. Her court date is on August 24. Her previous convictions include four Driving While Impaired convictions, one conviction for Reckless Driving/Wanton Disregard, and one conviction for Driving While License is Revoked.

