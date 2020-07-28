Wadesboro man charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle

WADESBORO — Founded by Lisa Holt in the basement of Wadesboro Christian Fellowship Church, Feed My Lambs (FML) has been providing food and clothing to Anson County’s most vulnerable citizens since August 1999. Due to COVID-19, their services are needed now more than ever.

“We’ve seen an increase in our number of clients,” said Holt. “More people who are hurting, who haven’t come here before. We’re trying to get the word out to come and sign up to help those who are really struggling.”

COVID-19 has also changed how FML distributes food to its clients. “We have to do everything outside,” said Holt. “Our clients are not even having to sign any paperwork, they just verbally give us their information and we put it on the computer.”

In 2019, Feed My Lambs distributed over 1.4 million pounds of food and non-food item to their clients, this year, they are on track to do 1.6 million pounds. “We shop at Second Harvest Food Bank in Charlotte, that is where we get most of our food. We pay $0.18 a pound shipping cost.”

This food is delivered weekly by a tractor-trailer loaded with 30,000 pounds of produce. In addition to the food delivery, representatives from FML drive to Charlotte every Tuesday to pick up additional food items.

Feed My Lambs also provides food for 200 senior citizens once a month with their Senior Box Program. Every third Tuesday, these seniors receive a 30-pound box of food.

Funding for these services comes from donations as well as profits from the thrift store they operate. “Our food pantry has been open throughout the pandemic,” explained Holt. “However, we had to close the thrift store for a while. That decreased our income by 50 percent. We have recently re-opened it, though.”

All this is made possible by a small team of volunteers and four part-time paid staff. “They show up and work hard whether it’s 100 degrees or 10 degrees,” said Holt. “We’re thankful for all of their hard work.”

Those wishing to volunteer can come by and pick up a volunteer application. FML’s hours of operations are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m for the thrift store and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the food pantry.

“We were put here to help those who are hurting,” said Holt. “We not only hand out food, personal hygiene items, toys, diapers, but we also minister to people and build relationships with our clients and volunteers.”