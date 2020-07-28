Wadesboro man charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle

Related Articles
WADESBORO — Brandon-Lee Dewayne Kahan, 31, was admitted to the Anson County Jail at 9:48 a.m. on Monday, July 20 on the charges of Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation Deadly Weapon, Discharging a Firearm Within City Limits, and Discharge of a Weapon into an Occupied Dwelling/Moving Vehicle. These offenses allegedly took place on Saturday, June 13.
At 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 Wadesboro Police officers reported to Arbor Street following a call of shots fired. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers discovered three spent 9 mm shell casings and one spent 9 mm Full Metal Jacket casings, all of which believed by the officers to be shot from a Luger Blazer handgun, according to court documents.
Seven .45 Caliber spent shell casings believed to be fired from a WMA 19 handgun were also found on the scene. Kahan is charged with Discharge of a Firearm Within City limits in regards to this incident.
The shell casings found by the police were allegedly the result of shots fired by Kahan at a vehicle occupied by “persons currently unknown” according to the warrant for his arrest.
The warrants state that Kahan did, “…violate a Domestic Violence Protective Ordered issued by the Honorable Sophia Crawford while in possession of a firearm on June 13, 2020, at Arbor Street in Wadesboro knowing that the defendant was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms, ammunition, or a concealed carry permit.”
Kahan is being held under a secured $75, 000 bond and their court date is on August 7, 2020.
Reach Charles Wood at 704 994 5471 or at cwood@ansonrecord.com