County Crime Report

July 28
PEACHLAND — At 2:36 p.m. deputies responded to Steman Street in Peachland following a report of Domestic Violence. Larry Kamahl Sturdivant, 41, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Domestic violence. Sturdivant was given court dates and no bond.
MORVEN — At 5:25 deputies responded to Gatewood Station Mobile Home Park in Morven following a report of a disturbance. Once they arrived on the scene, they spoke with the caller who stated that Shawn Lennon, 38, was causing a disturbance. Lennon approached the officers and it was later confirmed that he had a Failure Appear charge for Communicating Threats. Lennon was then transported to Magistrates Office. He was held on a $500 bond and given court dates.
July 30
WADESBORO — At 10:55 a.m., Donovan Autry, 35, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. Autry is charged with Miscellaneous Probation Violation. He was held under a secured $10,000 bond and given court dates.
POLKTON — At 2:59 p.m. deputies responded to Bill Curlee Road in Morven to service Javonte Qu’ran Rashed McLendon, 20, with a warrant. McLendon is charged with Misdemeanor Communicating Threats and Misdemeanor Resisting Public Officer. He was held under a secured $8,000 bond and given court dates.
July 31
WADESBORO — At 3:17 a.m. James Edward Robinson, 57, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. Robinson is charged with Misdemeanor Misuse of 911 system. He was held under a $500 secured bond and given court dates.
WADESBORO — At 9:31 a.m. deputies responded to White Store Road in regards to a Union County Detective calling backup regarding shots fired. Upon arriving on the scene, the deputies were informed by Union and Chesterfield County detectives that they were looking for Nakemia Devon Garmon, 22 at the address. A shot was heard from inside the residence while the detectives were speaking with Garmon’s grandmother. Deputies were also informed that Garmon was a fugitive from South Carolina. Garmon was arrested and charged with two counts of Felony Attempted Murder and Felony Possession of a Weapon in a Violent Crime. He was held on a $200,000 bond and given court dates.
WADESBORO — At 11:03 a.m. James Patrick McGraw, 54, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. McGraw is charged with Misdemeanor Probation Violation Out of County. He was held on a $20,000 bond and given court dates.
August 1
PEACHLAND — At 2:32 p.m. deputies responded to Fuller Street in Peachland following a report of an assault. Brittany Burr, 23, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Simple Assault. They were given no bond or court date.
WADESBORO — At 5:05 p.m. deputies responded to Billow Street in Wadesboro following a report of a disturbance. Marcus Laray Wall, 38, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Domestic Violence. He was given no bond or court date. Kamika Rae Jackson, 44, was also charged with Misdemeanor Domestic Violence and given no bond or court date.
PEACHLAND — At 8:29 p.m. deputies responded to Hwy 74 West in order to serve a warrant to Alisha Danielle Ledbetter, 27, for offenses committed in other jurisdictions. The charges were from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and included two counts of Felony Larceny and one count of Misdemeanor Damage to personal property. Ledbetter was held under an unsecured $16,500 bond and given court dates.
WADESBORO- At 8:38 p.m. deputies responded to Caswell Street to serve Fredrick Audell Rorie, Jr., 24, a warrant for Misdemeanor Failure to Appear. Rorie was held under an unsecured $1,000 bond and given court dates.
WADESBORO- At 4:29 a.m. Daswan Rakeem Cash, 24, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. Cash is charged with Failure to Appear for a Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and or Distribute MDMA, and Failure to Appear for Felony Elude Arrest. He is being held under a $50,000 secured bond and given court dates.