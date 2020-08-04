“I have a project I have been working on since we have been unable to have summer camps,” explained Beth Traywick, ACAC Director . “ This would be our second actual summer art camp this year. I tried to come up with a “to go” project, but something with a lesson about an artist, then an activity geared toward something about that artist.”

WADESBORO — Since in-person camps are, at least temporarily, no longer an option amid COVID-19, the Anson County Arts Council has come up with a series of educational art programs to do at home. These programs are entitled Van Gogh to Go.

“I have a project I have been working on since we have been unable to have summer camps,” explained Beth Traywick, ACAC Director. “This would be our second actual summer art camp this year. I tried to come up with a “to go” project, but something with a lesson about an artist, then an activity geared toward something about that artist.”

“It really hit me when we were having Bach’s Lunch when all the kids that were helping us didn’t know who ‘Bach’ was,” said Traywick. “They are not learning arts in school, at least not the way we did when I was in school, and this is a tiny attempt to address that, and to have some fun.”

For advice, Traywick turned to other members of the Arts Council. “I talked to our core group of people,” said Traywick. “People like Leslie Capell, Maggie Gibson, Roe Boothby, and Tommy Wooten. We threw ideas around as far as what might work. We talked about how everything is to-go these days, so we came up with the play on words ‘Van Gogh to Go.’”

The Van Gogh to Go project consists of a tote bag with Van Gogh’s art depicted on it, all the materials to do the project, printed materials in a folder with Impressionist art depicted. The tote is reusable and if people bring the tote back to refill with the next project, they will receive $5 off that project. The first project features “Michelangelo as a Sculptor.”

“I wanted to do Michelangelo because he’s known for a lot of different things,” said Traywick. “He wasn’t just a painter, but he was a sculptor and I wanted to zero in on that fact and tie that together with the clay and have that as the project. I put the clay in, but not with any particular theme in mind. It was up to the individual what direction they went with their clay.”

The first Van Gogh to Go has been successful, all bags were sold out within 24 hours and plans are already being made for next month’s program. “I’m thinking of talking about who Van Gogh was for the next project. Also, I love Halloween, I wanted to do Edward Munch or Salvador Dali for the month of October.”

“Art programs like this have great potential to make a positive impact on the community,” said Traywick. “There is just not as much emphasis on the arts in schools today, and projects like this can give kids new experiences and information they may not be exposed to otherwise.”

