ANSON COUNTY — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Polkton Police, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham Police and NCSHP Aviation Unit were involved in an active search Sunday night around Hwy. 74 near Harrington Road in Lilesville. The chase began in Rockingham, where officers learned through the Flock system the driver of the car they were following was an individual with active arrest warrants.

Considered armed and dangerous, the driver has been identified as Scotty Roy Hills, who is still on the run at time of print.

At approximately 11:39 p.m. Sunday night, the chase came into Anson County. Deputies from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office were notified and the suspect’s wild ride ended soon after.

ACSO deputies disabled the wanted man’s vehicle on Hwy. 74 near Harrington Road through the successful use of stop sticks. The driver, whom law enforcement identified as Scotty Roy Hills of Wadesboro, ran from the vehicle into the wooded area near Harrington Road.

When officers chased on foot, Hills fired several shots at deputies, who lost sight of him during the volley of gunfire. Law enforcement is actively searching for Hills, and asks anyone who encounters Hills or has information about his location to call the Anson County Sheriff’s Office or 911. A reward is being offered for information leading to Hills arrest.