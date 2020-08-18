July Birth Announcements

August 18, 2020 Anson Record News 0
Daily Journal Staff

The following parent(s) authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

July 2, 2020

Kaleigh Guthrie, Rockingham, a daughter, Nevaeh Grace Guthrie

July 3, 2020

Jacqueline Ingram-Wright, Rockingham, a daughter, Jocelyn Renee Wright

July 6, 2020

Jerry P. Manis and Sarah P. Manis, Rockingham, a son, Lawson Rhett Manis

July 6, 2020

Alexis Gore, Hamlet, a son, Dakoda Justyce Gore

July 9, 2020

Britany Webb, Rockingham, a daughter, Brooklyn Paige Webb

July 11, 2020

Tatyana Smith and Aaron Mabry, Hamlet, a son, Vinnie Dobson

July 11, 2020

China Dennis, Hamlet, a son, Creeden Justus Sweet

July 13, 2020

Kimberly Unger Parsons and Christopher David Parsons, Ellerbe, a son, Waylon Christopher Parsons

July 13, 2020

James and Kelsie Hooks, Hamlet, a son, Jeremiah Walker Hooks

July 18, 2020

Angela Marie Tilley and Larry Eugene Turner, Jr., Rockingham, a daughter, Lily Jo Turner

July 19, 2020

Destiny Rape and Julius Leak, Rockingham, a daughter, Ayvionna Leak

July 23, 2020

Ti’Asia Quick and Victor Griffith, Hamlet, a son, Major Sen Quohn Griffith

July 23, 2020

Qiara Jeni’ Stanback, Rockingham, a son, Saint Ty’Jerrian Ushonn Stanback

July 27, 2020

Rebecca Graham and Evan Callahan, Rockingham, a son, Samson Crate Callahan

July 31, 2020

Jazzmin Cann and Troy Jacobs, Rockingham, a daughter, Cali Royale Jacobs

July 31, 2020

Shanequa Terry, Rockingham, a son, Kamari Ozias Terry