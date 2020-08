Veterans Services moves to new location

Related Articles

WADESBORO — The Anson County Veteran Services office moved location from the Belk building to inside the Spotted Paw Coffee Shop on West Wade Street at the end of July.

The move has been in the works even before Andrea Lamonds stepped into her role as Veteran Service Officer in 2019. The previous officer also thought about moving the office.

Now, Lamonds said this new spot is overall in a better location. The cost of the move was not disclosed to Lamonds, but she believes it was no cost for the county.

“The Belk building didn’t have a public bathroom, which was hard,” said Lamonds. “It sounds silly to have a small thing like that, but it is helpful to have that resource.”

In addition to a bathroom, the office’s new location brings better parking and a positive vibe, according to Lamonds. It gives veterans a nice place for them to meet, hang out and relax.

If you walk straight back in the coffee shop, you will find an area in the back with the Veteran Services office.

Moving to the coffee shop conveniently goes hand-in-hand with future coffee events Lamonds hopes to host. Planning was paused because of the coronavirus, but once Lamonds gets the go ahead, she wants to team up with a local business each month for these events.

A local business will sponsor and pay for the coffee and pastries. Spotted Paw Coffee Shop will just be the location.

These events will give veterans in the county a chance to talk, meet, and reminisce. They will have a place to find common ground, as well as be honored, Lamonds said.

