Residents experience a tree falling on their house during the storm on Oct. 11.

WADESBORO — Hurricane Delta rolled through Anson County heavily this past weekend, leaving behind debris on streets, few power outages and a tree falling on a house.

On Oct. 11 at about 10:15 p.m., a tree fell on house in Wadesboro off of Graham Street.

According to the renter, part of the tree broke off about four to five months ago. The storm finally caused the rest of the old tree to tip over and hit a small corner of the house.

Luckily no one was hurt, although the four people and one child were stuck in the house for about thirty minutes until the fire department was able to cut a hole through the branches to let them out.

The tree took down some power lines causing the neighbors to lose power. Monday morning Duke Energy was out on Graham Street removing the branches from the power lines.

The renter described the damage to be minimal, but is unsure until the tree and branches are fully removed.

The Anson County Emergency Services Chief Rodney Diggs said there was about 3.5 inches of rain. Pee Dee Electric Communications Specialist reported only a few power outages in the county, but more scattered outages in Richmond County.