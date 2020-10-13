Flowers to beautify Ansonville

ANSONVILLE — In attempts to brighten up the town, the Town of Ansonville is starting an “Adopt-a-Pot” initiative for community members to plant flowers.

The eight flower pots around the town will be placed by the town hall and fire department, according to Town Director Jason Mullis.

“It is a small town with not a lot of stuff going on,” Mullis said. “Anything we can do to look a little better as people come through. People notice things like that.”

Members of the town expressed interest to plant the flower pots themselves in the past, but this will be the first year citizens will pick their pot to plant in and design it themselves.

“People can use their own imagination, their own touch,” Mullis said.

Sarah Burns, a member of the Ansonville Town Council, explained how her daughter and CEO of The Caraway Foundation, Angela Caraway, decided to adopt two pots.

“The Caraway Foundation is very partial to our town,” Burns said. “We love Ansonville and we want it to look good.”

The foundation is planting one pot in memory of Burns’ mother and her siblings that have passed away. The other pot the foundation adopted will be in honor of Caraway’s battle with colon cancer in 2016, as well as other family members who fought through different cancers, according to Burns.

“I’m really hoping to get more pots on other streets,” Burns described. “We need to do some beautification throughout the town.”

The Caraway Foundation pots will most likely have annual plants in there, but Burns said she still needs some guiding gardening expertise to help her.

If the town runs into the good problem of having too much interest, Mullis said they will do a rotation schedule. One person will run the fall pot and in the spring time, they will switch to another person.

The town will keep the pots watered and topped off with soil, according to Mullis, but the responsibility of putting in the flowers will be up to the one who adopted the pot.

Other participants who already adopted a pot include Denise Cannon and Sherry Ponds. Cannon is planting in memory of mother and father, and Ponds is honoring her grandson who was killed in an auto accident, according to Mullis.

