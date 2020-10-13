SBI investigatesrape of minor

WADESBORO — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a man suspected of soliciting a minor.

Twenty-year-old Latravis Jameer Frankel Tyson is being charged with one count of first-degree statutory rape and three counts of first-degree statutory sex offense.

In August, Tyson allegedly communicated with an 11 year-old victim through social media and text messages, asking for nude photographs. The victim’s mother reported the text messages from Tyson to the Anson County Sheriff’s Department.

At the time the department did not arrest Tyson because they were unsure of his age. Tyson had to be a certain amount of years older than the victim to be criminally charged, according to Tice. The department was not aware of the suspect had allegedly had sexual intercourse with the minor at the time.

During the investigation, the department requested assistance from the SBI’s Computer Crimes Unit because of a conflict of interest within the Sheriff Department.

The SBI CCU arrested Tyson on Sept. 29. Tyson was placed under a $500,000 secured bond. The investigation is on-going. His first court date is in January.

