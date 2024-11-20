October 26

WADESBORO — At 4:58 a.m., Deputy Isaac Cash responded to a residence on Bells Plaza following a report from a daughter who said an argument with her fed up father over her neglect to pay her bills while she still lives under his roof had turned violent. Once he arrived at the scene, Deputy Cash spoke with the father who said that he was sick and tired of his two children living with him and not working while they rack up $1,000 in bills. He claimed his daughter was disrespectful to him when he told her “To get out of his house and go on the porch.” He admitted to threatening to “Knock her teeth down her throat,” as his parents would have done him, but he denied having laid hands on his daughter. He also told Deputy Cash he wanted his children to get jobs and stop relying solely on him to support them. The daughter mostly corroborated her father’s story, telling Deputy Cash that her father did not hit her, but her father did tell her to get out of the house and when she refused, he pushed her onto the porch. Declining to press charges, the daughter was given a ride by Deputy Cash and Sgt. Melton to the home of her sister. Case closed by means other than arrest.

WADESBORO — At 4:50 a.m., Deputy Sam Mullis responded to a residence on Winfree Rd. following a report of two individuals trespassing on the property and banging on the outside doors of the home. At the scene, Deputy Mullis spoke with the home’s occupant, who identified the door knockers as his brother and another female. He claimed his brother was attempting to locate his girlfriend whom he believes is seeing the caller’s son behind his back. When Deputy Cash caught up with the trespassers, they admitted to not having permission to be on the property and that they were not invited to the residence. As the caller did not wish to press charges, both individuals left the area without further incident. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ANSONVILLE — At 10:57 a.m., Deputy Jeremy Benoist responded to a home on Noble Circle in reference to a female caller who claimed an attempt to pick her child up from her baby daddy’s home ended in assault. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Benoist learned from the female accuser that when she saw an image on her baby daddy’s Snapchat app of another female in the home, she became upset about it, which started a verbal argument. She then claimed he pushed her. Next, Deputy Benoist spoke with the baby daddy who alleged his baby mamma came into his bedroom and took their child, and then pushed him out of her way. No marks were observed on either party and by the end of Deputy Benoist’s conversation about events with the couple, both parties claimed no assault ever occurred. Both individuals agreed to separate and the case is closed by exception.

POLKTON — At 2:39 p.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to a residence on White Store Rd. following a report of forcible breaking and entering having occurred. The reporting victim told Deputy Kuhn when he arrived at the residence, he found the back door kicked in, and since he declined to investigate any further, he wisely called the incident into law enforcement. He denied noticing anything stolen from the home. Deputy Kuhn observed damage to the back door frame that he noted as consistent with the door being kicked. Case is active.

MORVEN — At 8:43 p.m., Deputy Luis Galvan spoke with a victim who called into dispatch to report a stolen vehicle, her blue Chyrsler 200, value unknown, from the driveway of her home on Cason Oldfield Rd.. According to the victim, the car was in the driveway when she took a nap at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., the victim woke up to find her car stolen. Believing her roommate and brother to be the culprit behind the theft, the victim became uncooperative when Deputy Galvan asked her to describe the suspect. Finally, Deputy Galvan explained to the victim what could be done legally if her brother is found to have stolen her car and asked her if she would like to pursue charges. The victim responded by hanging up the phone on Deputy Galvan. Case is closed by exception.

POLKTON — At 11:10 p.m., Deputy Sam Mullis spoke with a female victim in reference to her boyfriend stating, “I’m gonna kill that bitch,” and other questionable phrases of endearment. The victim explained to Deputy Mullis that she and her boyfriend had been arguing since the early morning when she refused to show him a letter she received in the mail that did not concern him. After her boyfriend left the residence, the victim’s friend came over to stay with her, which apparently further enraged the victim’s boyfriend. Deputy Mullis advised the victim to call dispatch services should the boyfriend return to the residence. Case closed by means other than arrest.

October 27

WADESBORO — At 4:27 a.m., Sgt. Ryan Melton and Deputy Isaac Cash were out on patrol when they became suspicious of a gray Toyota Corolla driving erratically and ten miles below the posted speed limit on Highway 74. Sgt. Melton states he observed the vehicle move left to center 3 separate times while the driver applied their brakes 4 to 5 times, all within a range of 3 miles. Seeing all he needed, Sgt. Melton turned on his blue lights, initiating a traffic stop on Avery Rd. Not entirely on board with stopping, the driver ran over a concrete divider before bringing the corolla to an eventual stop in the middle of Avery Road. While Sgt. Melton called the incident into dispatch, Deputy Isaac Cash approached the vehicle. After rolling down the window, the driver identified themselves as Suri Gisel Bavtista. With the window now down, Deputy Cash noticed an overwhelming odor of alcohol. Sgt. Melton reported observing that the female driver’s eyes were glassy. As Bavtista was unable to speak any English, Deputy Galvan was called to the scene to translate. She explained to him that she had been drinking earlier while at church, with her last drink of alcohol being reportedly at 12 p.m. After agreeing to and failing a field sobriety test, Bavtista was then given a preliminary breath test which indicated the presence of alcohol. Following a visit with the magistrate, Bavtisita was charged with driving under the influence, driving left to center, no operator’s license, and a child restraint violation. Case closed by arrest.

WADESBORO — At 7:22 p.m., Deputy Sam Mullis responded to a residence on Lodge Trail following a report of domestic violence taking place between a husband and wife of two years. The wife claimed her husband stole her car keys, her dog, and damaged her work computer, valued at $1,600. She also provided a copy of the prenuptial agreement between the couple that stated ownership of the dog belonged to her. Deputy Mullis then spoke with her uncooperative husband, with reports indicating the husband stated the dog his wife was referring to was his and he paid for it, and furthermore he would not be giving the dog back at this time. The husband denied stealing his wife’s car keys, saying they could be found in the corner of their living room by the couch. Deputy Mullis then got back in touch with the wife, explaining that the property in question is “marital” and thus he could not return any of the items to her. Deputy Mullis advised that he could not keep the husband from the residence but if he returned causing a disturbance to call dispatch immediately. Case closed by means other than arrest.