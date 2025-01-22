December 27

WADESBORO — At 11:00 p.m., Deputy Marsh met with a gentleman on Raintree Rd. reporting the theft of some of his belongings, claiming not only is he missing some of his items, he believes the girl he’s been staying with burned them. The victim stated to Deputy Marsh his live-in girl destroyed his shoes, beard trimmer, toiletry and hygiene items, as well as various collectables. The value of the items is unknown. In addition to the broken items, the victim claims most of his clothing was burned. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 3:18 p.m., Deputy Jackson responded to a residence on White Store Rd., following a report of a dog being kept in a small cage on the property. The caller claimed the caged dog was so confined it could not sit down or stand up. After making several attempts to get someone to the door, Deputy Jackson followed up with Animal Control who stated they would send an officer out when one becomes available. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 8:45 a.m., Deputy King responded to a residence on Adams Rd. after a call of attempted larceny came in from the home. The victim saw a suspect running away from his property on his home surveillance system. Arriving at the residence, the victim confronted the suspect, a black male wearing a camo jacket and a black hoodie, before he could flee in his black Ford Escape. The victim found the suspect to have a battery, normally stored outside of his home, in his possession, which he returned to the victim before leaving the scene. The case is active.

December 29

PEACHLAND — At 7:57 p.m., Deputy Cox responded to a residence on E. Anson St. following the report of a stolen 2024, black in color, Kia Teleride. The victim stated while on a trip to Greensboro he left the keys inside the vehicle and returned home to find the car missing from where he parked it. According to the victim, two male juveniles between the ages of 15 and 16, were seen by the victim in the vicinity of his home, prior to his trip. He described one individual as wearing a full-face black ski mask and the other as having afro-styled hair. On another day earlier in the week, the victim claimed to have also observed a black sedan occupied by three individuals parked on the street near his property. Upon noticing the trio, the victim told Deputy Cox a slender African American female exited the vehicle, pretending to look for her side-view mirror. After the victim pointed out her mirror still present on her vehicle, the female got back into her car with the two males and left the area. After catching up on the Neighborhood Crime Watch Report, Deputy Cox learned through dispatch the stolen vehicle was involved in a traffic stop where the occupants fled the scene. The vehicle was returned to its owner and the suspects remain at large. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 8:19 a.m., Deputy Jackson responded to a residence on W. Wall St. following the report of a vandalized vehicle. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Jackson learned from the victim someone busted out the passenger-side window of the vehicle and removed the steering column cover in an apparent attempt to abscond with the car. The victim claimed to be unaware of any possible suspects, aside from the kids living down the block. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 4:14 a.m., Deputy Marsh responded to the magistrate’s office following the report of a female having been “jumped” by her sister at a residence on Freebird Ln. Spinning a harrowing take of violence, the victim claimed to Deputy Marsh her sister lured her over to the residence under the pretense of resolving an ongoing dispute between them. Far from intending to resolve any issues, the sister allegedly pushed the victim before striking her open-handed. Upon falling to the ground from the assault, the victim next claimed her sister briefly choked her. Between one of the choking moments, the victim called out to her brother, who was also present at the scene, for help. Which he valiantly did, according to reports, by asking both females to quit fighting each other. When they did, the victim claims her sister whipped out a firearm and began shooting at her, alleging bullets were flying after her in a hail to the left and right of her retreating back. During the altercation and gunshots, the victim’s minor children were present in her vehicle. Magistrate Woodburn issued warrants for simple assault and assault with a deadly weapon on Zaneta Burns. Case is active.

January 3

POLKTON — At 12:42 a.m., Deputy Alexson responded to a residence on Tarpin Town Rd. following a report of assault. When Deputy Alexson arrived at the home, he found the female victim holding a bloody cloth to her head. She was unable to provide any identifying details about her attacker- only that her name was Brandy and she also lived in the home. The victim stated the altercation began over a broken necklace, during which Brandy allegedly said to her, “You think I won’t [expletive],” and then struck her across the head with a large flashlight.

EMS evaluated and treated the victim on scene. She did not require further medical assistance. A few hours later, Deputy Wylder Kuhn received a call from the brother of the victim, who backed up her story, and also provided Deputy Kuhn with video and images of the assault. Case is active.

MORVEN — At 4:44 p.m., Deputy Galvan responded to a residence on E. Main St. following a call from a female stating that her boyfriend is threatening her. Arriving at the home, Deputy Galvan met the boyfriend in question outside the residence. He stated that he lives in the home and law enforcement services were no longer needed. At this point, the lady of the house came outside and stated to Deputy Galvan her boyfriend has her house key and she wants it back. She also stated she wants him removed from the premises. Attempting to explain the eviction process to the female, she continued to shout over Deputy Galvan. The boyfriend returned her key and decided to take a walk to let things cool off between them. Case closed by exception.

WADESBORO — At 3:51 a.m., Deputy Cox responded to Anson Atrium following a report of contraband found in the restroom. Medical staff explained to Deputy Cox an employee of the Lanesboro Correctional Facility located a ball of black tape stuck to the underside of the toilet seat. Donning gloves, the employee picked up the ball of tape, gingerly unwrapped it, and found a yellow substance inside. Staff advised the employee an inmate with Lanesboro Correctional Facility had used the restroom prior to them. Deputy Cox collected the evidence for further testing. The case is inactive.

