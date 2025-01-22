WADESBORO — Wadesboro’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March in honor of the slain civil rights leader began Saturday at the Department of Social Services. Despite the early morning rain many turned out for the march which concluded at the Lockhart Taylor Center.

“It is an honor to come out and celebrate such a legacy as Martin Luther King Jr. He exemplified the heart and humanity in us,” said former county commissioner Vancine Sturdivant.

Also in attendance for the march were local pastors Michael McLeod and Pastor Roman Henry.

“I am excited about it every year. The committee knows they don’t have to ask- as long as I walk and live I will always pay homage to Martin Luther King Jr. He had a dream we thought was impossible but we will get there if we continue to folllow his dream,” said Pastor Michael McLeod.

Agreeing with his fellow man of the cloth, Pastor Roman Henry of Morning Star Church of God added, “I reference the scripture Romans 8:28 today — And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.”

Following the annual march, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee sponsored a Unity Prayer Breakfast at the Lockhart-Taylor Center featuring themes of unity, love, peace, end of poverty, freedom from prejudice, and belonging-social equity.

Both events were held Saturday in acknowledgement of the United States Presidential Inauguration ceremony Monday. The Anson County Sheriff’s Office and Wadesboro’s Fire Department escorted marchers safely to the Lockhart-Taylor Center