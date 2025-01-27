WADESBORO — The business of Wadesboro Town Councilman and Pro Tem Mayor Garrett Snuggs, Bankshot’s Bar and Grill, was investigated back in December by Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) and marijuana was located in an office inside, according to records from Anson County District Court.

The discovery led to Snuggs being charged with “knowingly and willingly allow[ing] any violation of the controlled substances, gambling, or prostitution,” under statute 18B-1005, Conduct on Licensed Premises.

Monday, the councilman and pro tem mayor was found innocent of the charge. Following the ruling in favor of his complete vindication in the matter, Snuggs released the following prepared statement:

“Today’s court ruling affirms what I have always known to be true. As a small business owner, my mission has been to contribute meaningfully to the vibrancy of Uptown Wadesboro. My commitment has always been to create an environment where everyone not only hears that they are welcome, but truly feels it. Through my barber shop, barber school, and now Bankshot’s Bar and Grill, I am proud to enhance the fabric of Wadesboro by making it a place where people can live, work, and enjoy life. This ruling validates that I have operated- and will continue to operate — a legitimate business that proudly serves our community. As a strong supporter of local law enforcement, I hope we can now focus on using their invaluable time and resources to keep Wadesboro and Anson County a safe and thriving community that we can all be proud to call home.”