WADESBORO — The business of Wadesboro town councilman and Pro Tem Mayor Garrett Snuggs, Bank Shots Bar and Grill, was investigated Friday night by Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) and marijuana was located in an office inside, according to records from Anson County District Court.

Under statute 18B-1005, Conduct on Licensed Premises, Snuggs was charged with “knowingly and willingly allow[ing] any violation of the controlled substances, gambling, or prostitution.”

Snuggs, who was not present at the time of the search, said that it is their (ALE’s) right to investigate the establishment though he claims the drugs found were not his, saying “Whoever it was subsequently took responsibility.”

Snuggs said he was only charged as he is the business owner and that he has taken corrective steps and has fired the two employees he alleges are responsible for the infractions. He stated it was “an hour and some change” before he arrived at the scene of the search.

“I would like to add this is a campaign to smear me and try to circumvent the proper representation the great citizens of Wadesboro, N.C., are receiving from me,” Snuggs wrote in a text message. “However, justice will prevail and good will overcome evil.”

Snuggs is scheduled to appear at the Anson County Courthouse on January 17 in court room one at 9:30 a.m.