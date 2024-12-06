November 17

MORVEN — At 5:21 a.m., deputies responded to Robinson Bridge Rd. following an alert by On Star of a disturbance and possible assault underway. Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle off to the side of the roadway with Derrick Barnes and Nakita Liles standing around the vehicle. Both subjects agreed a disturbance had occurred, but the nature and sequence of events varied greatly between the parties. The owner of the vehicle, Barnes, consented to a search of the vehicle by deputies. At which point, a white straw was seized from the driver’s seat, and a bag containing two grams of a white powdery substance was seized from the interior handle of the back passenger door. Additionally, a white plastic bag containing various personal items was located in the rear of the vehicle, a search of this bag resulted in the seizure of a brown paper towel containing six pills of various colors. Barnes and Liles both denied the seized items were their property. Barnes and Liles were arrested at the scene and transported to the magistrate’s office where both were charged with 1 count of felony possession of schedule 1 controlled substance, 1 count of misdemeanor possession of schedule 2 controlled substance, and 1 count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Both suspects were confined to the Anson County Jail with an unsecured bond of $7,500.

MORVEN — At 9:31 p.m., Deputy Cory Howard responded to a burglarized residence on US Hwy. 52 South. The family reported a wallet stolen from the home containing $1,700 in cash, as well as credit cards. Soon after the burglary, the victims began receiving a string of creepy and disturbing text messages from the burglar claiming “the more the family tries to hide, the more they would find them.” The case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 4:07 a.m., Deputy Howard responded to a residence on Forrest Rd. in reference to a female caller from the residence claiming her brother turned the power off to her home before fleeing into the nearby woods. Deputy Howard assisted the female with getting her power turned back on, and not long after, the brother returned from his brief sojourn in the woods. He again cut the power off in his sister’s home and again evaded capture by running off into the woods. In light of the brother’s alarming pattern of behavior and the sister’s desire to press charges, deputies stayed in the area in case the brother were to return from the woods. Case is active.

POLKTON — At 4:48 p.m., Deputy James Alexson responded to a residence on Windsong Rd. following a call from a female claiming that her sister and her sister’s baby daddy attacked her husband over a dispute involving usage of the mother’s property. Upon arriving at the scene, Deputy Alexson learned from the victim his wife’s mother gave him permission to sight in his rifle on her property. As he was attempting to do so, his wife’s sister’s baby daddy arrived irate to the scene. A heated argument ensued, resulting in the victim’s 2024 Chevrolet Traverse getting its far-right rear window punched out by Baby Daddy, aka Thomas “Tommy” Stogner. Stogner stated to Deputy Alexson he was angry the victim chose to sight in his rifle so close to children, who were also present at the scene. Reports indicate Stogner smelled of alcohol, exhibited signs of intoxication, and was observed by law enforcement drinking alcohol while deputies were on scene. Both Stogner and the victim were evaluated by EMS, their injuries cleared. After hearing the sworn testimony of the victim, a warrant was issued and served on Stogner for the damage to the victim’s property. Stogner was remanded to the Anson County Jail under a $1,000 secure bond. Case closed by arrest.

WADESBORO — At 7:25 p.m., Deputy Jacky King responded to a residence on Hannah Rd. following a report of a gentleman doing some yard work who briefly went inside his home, and returned to the yard just in time to see his silver 2007 Subaru Forester being driven away in the direction of Hwy. 742 South. As he continued to watch his car being driven down the street, the victim observed the thief stop to pick up another individual. While Deputy King was on scene, county units received a call the car was seen traveling into Morven, turning onto Hwy. 145 and headed in the direction of the South Carolina state line. Despite leaping into action, county units were not able to locate the stolen Subaru. Later, Deputy King responded to property on Parson Rd., the caller claiming an unknown car was blocking the gate of their property. With no apparent driver located on scene, Deputy King ran the vehicle tag, which came back to the victim of the stolen Subaru. Following the joy ride, the thief considerately left the vehicle’s keys in the ignition and gas in the tank. The case is active.