ANSON — Third in conference, the Anson County Bearcats (5-5, 3-2 conf.) found themselves underdogs in Friday’s first round of 2024 Playoffs against the Brevard Blue Devils (7-2, 4-0 conf.). Though a valiant effort was made by the Bearcats, who could not seem to rally, the Cat’s ended their playoff dreams on the Brevard field with a score of 42-6.

Brevard’s (8-8, 5-2) win over Anson Friday, has them moving on to next face the Bunker Hill Bears (9-2, 6-1 conf.) at Bunker HIll.

Quarterback Doc Hyatt connected with senior Jayden Little (WR, DB) to put the only points on the board for the Bearcats with a touchdown reception. Little ended up with four receptions for 125 yards during the game.

The Bearcats celebrated in style on the way to Brevard, with the Anson County Band and Cheer team stopping for a picnic lunch at the Charlotte Airport Overlook Park. While there, students enjoyed viewing a WWII plane exhibit, and watching planes take off and land at the busy Charlotte Douglas Airport.

In between game day prep, football team members spent time taking in all Brevard College campus has to offer on walk-throughs.

Despite a heartbreaking close to the Bearcats’ football season, for players and fans alike, it has been a well-played season of honor, sport and camaraderie.

Well done Bearcats!