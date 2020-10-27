Golfers participate in a scramble tournament during the Sheriff Office for Special Olympics event on Oct. 28.

WADESBORO — A sunny Saturday brought together golfers and volunteers to the second annual Sheriff’s Golf Tournament on Oct. 24.

This year the event was hosted by Sheriff’s Office for Special Olympians (SOSO), a nonprofit started this year by the Anson County Sheriff’s Department. In year’s past, the sheriff’s department raised money for the Anson Special Olympics, but the department did not see 100% of their fundraising dollars make it back to the Special Olympics. Now with SOSO, all the proceeds go back to the Anson Special Olympics.

This year, 28 teams participated in the golf tournament at Twin Valley Golf Club. The event grew significantly from last year as the organizers had to split the teams into two different tee times, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. A team from the morning session even signed up again to play in the afternoon as the beautiful day drag them away from the great cause.

“We saw some great golf today,” said Twin Valley Golf Club owner Mike Hill. “Seen some bad golf today! But everybody was here for the right reason.”

Participants grabbed lunch in between tee times, plus drinks were provided throughout the course. A split-the-pot raffle went around throughout the day to raise additional funds.

Lieutenant Brian Tice spoke with the guests about the importance of this event and he thanked the volunteers who helped pull it all together, then passed the mic off to Coleman, the main reason why people came out to play golf.

Coleman stole the show as he spoke, thanking his mom, in song, for being the best person he knows. Coleman golfed and picked out the raffle winners.

Participants received t-shirts and goody bags filled with a mask, pen, hand sanitizer, note pads and a beer koozie.

The total amount raised is still being finalized.

