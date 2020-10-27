Tom McInnis (R) Helen Probst Mills (D) Related Articles

In the North Carolina Senate District 25 race, incumbent Tom McInnis (R) is facing challenger Helen Probst Mills (D). District 25 includes Anson, Richmond, Scotland and Moore counties.

The Daily Journal sent each candidate the same set of questions. Below are their answers, some of which have been edited to fit the limit of 150 words per answer. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Tom McInnis (R)

Daily Journal: Should the state approve a measure to legalize the use of marijuana? Why?

Answer: No as I will stand with the law enforcement community and they do not agree that we should approve such legalization.

DJ: Is there a path forward that will allow the state to pass a new budget?

A: Very simple process, the Governor simply signs the budget after reasonable negations with the General Assembly.

DJ: Has the governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic been good or bad for the state? Why?

A:His COVID response has been devastating to many business in our state as well as our schools, non profits, churches and businesses. He should have trusted the citizens to use common sense and personal responsibility for a better outcome for every situation.

DJ: One of the more serious issues in our region is the lack of access to high-speed internet. What can be done to improve that?

A: I have worked on the expansion of the internet in rural NC since day one. We have to many needs and not enough providers, especially for the last mile. We have made great strides by allowing the REA’s to use their assets to expand broadband but we still have much to do.

DJ: Why should voters support you over your opponent?

A: I have been successful in the representation of all citizens throughout the district. I have seniority and chairmanships of several powerful committees that result in more opportunities for our citizens, schools and businesses. I am rated as one of the most effective members of the Senate which equates to a better outcome on the issues that affect the citizens of the 25th District of the NC Senate. We have much work to do and I am in position to make it happen in the next session of the General Assembly.

Helen Probst Mills (D)

DJ: Should the state approve a measure to legalize the use of marijuana? Why?

A: I think there are legitimate medicinal purposes in which marijuana can be used. I believe we need further study of the long-term ramifications of recreational use. I would support policies that are guided by science. If the state were to consider recreational use, I would support studying how that can be achieved without abuse. Additionally, if the medicinal or recreational use is approved, we need to ensure that there is appropriate regulation in place.

DJ: Is there a path forward that will allow the state to pass a new budget?

A: A big obstacle to getting things done is extreme partisanship. There has been too much partisanship in the NC Legislature for too long. Acknowledging that legislators must serve their citizens, and thereby work to solve the issues in their district will put the focus of governing back on the needs of the people. We need certainty that our state budget isn’t caught up in a political battle. I will support an independent, non-partisan redistricting committee so that we can draw fair legislative maps. Once we put the power back in the hands of the people, then legislators will need to compromise.

DJ: Has the governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic been good or bad for the state? Why?

A: Gov. Cooper has implemented policies which are mindful of the threat to public health, balanced against the need to keep the economy and public education going. He has listened to scientists and offered steady leadership throughout this crisis. He has also empowered local governments to determine if their schools should open. Local determination is important as the rate of transmission is different from county to county. Gov. Cooper has been an effective advocate in ensuring that North Carolina gets what it needs from the federal and state government to get through this crisis.

DJ: One of the more serious issues in our region is the lack of access to high-speed internet. What can be done to improve that?

A: High speed internet must be classified as a public utility so rural North Carolina has a level playing field with the rest of the state. Lack of reliable internet has put rural areas at a long-term disadvantage in both economic development as well as education. The pandemic and the need to learn and work from home, as well as the rise in tele-health, has clearly shown us that we must make access to high-speed internet for all citizens a priority.

DJ: Why should voters support you over your opponent?

A: I am the only candidate who favors Medicaid expansion. We are sending billions of our tax dollars to other states because politicians like my opponent refuse to expand Medicaid, which will not only lower premiums for everyone, but will bring thousands of good paying jobs to the district. This is simply bad business. Thirty-nine states, Republican and Democrat (including Indiana when Mike Pence was Governor), have expanded Medicaid. North Carolina has the highest health care costs in the nation. That is ridiculous! In the midst of a raging pandemic, we need jobs and affordable health care.