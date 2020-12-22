Lighting up the neighborhood

Honorable Mentions: • Isaac Pineda of Lilesville • Chipper Long of Wadesboro

Thank you everyone who participated in our first ever Great Christmas Light Contest! We had 29 beautiful houses light up Anson County. Congrats to our winners!

First Place:

Colleen Scott of Lilesville

Scott said this contest brought out the neighbors competitive side. They were each trying to out shine each other and they kept on adding additional lights. Her neighbor came very close to winning. He is an honorable mention.

They are all ready to bring it again next year!

Second Place:

Rosia and Thmas Chambers of Wadesboro

The Chambers’ entire front yard is filled with lights and candy canes outlining the driveway. The white lights makes you believe in a white Christmas here in Anson!

Third Place:

Jamie Varela of Lilesville

Every single year Varela has flooded her houses with Christmas lights no matter where her and her husband live. Her husband served in the military for the past 12 years. Even when they were living in Japan, she put up the lights.

“I’m so excited!” Varela said. “Now I can say that all my Christmas lights have finally paid off!”

She hopes to eventually turn her circular driveway into a Christmas light shows for people to drive through. She is ready to go bigger and better for next year’s contest.

Look inside for pictures of the 2nd and 3rd place houses on page 2A.