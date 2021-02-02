Police investigating alleged assault by rehab center employee

WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department received a call in reference to an assault at Anson Health and Rehabilitation on Jan. 7.

Two residents living at the rehabilitation center were allegedly assaulted by an employee. One individual has hit in the back, according to the incident report. The suspect is also accused of grabbing the other resident’s gown and punching her in the chest.

The officers did not see any physical injuries at the time, but they took down a report from the two victims.

Both the center and Wadesboro police are investigating the incident. There are reportedly no cameras in the area where the assaults happened.

Anson Health and Rehabilitation administrator went to the magistrate office to issue a criminal summons on the employee.

The employee was charged with “two counts of assault by the health department on an individual with a disability,” according to Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer.

The employee is scheduled to first appear in court on Feb. 2.

