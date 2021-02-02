Search continues for 33-year-old male

MARSHVILLE — Union County law enforcement is seeking public assistance in finding Joshua Allen who has been missing for over a week.

Allen, 33, was last seen on Jan. 25 in the Monroe area. He is described as 6’1” and weighs about 150 to 170 pounds. There is a “704” tattoo on his forearm.

Friends and family organized a search party on Saturday, Jan. 30. Allen’s cousin said in a Facebook post that the search would be divided into small groups because of COVID-19. They searched in streets and wooded areas. They posted flyers in stores around Union, Anson and Mecklenburg counties.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call Marshville Police at 704-624-6767 or Monroe Police at 704-282-4700.