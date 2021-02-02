Search continues for 33-year-old male

February 2, 2021
The Union County Sheriff's Department asks for assistance in locating Joshua Allen. He was last seen in the Monroe area.

The Union County Sheriff’s Department asks for assistance in locating Joshua Allen. He was last seen in the Monroe area.

MARSHVILLE — Union County law enforcement is seeking public assistance in finding Joshua Allen who has been missing for over a week.

Allen, 33, was last seen on Jan. 25 in the Monroe area. He is described as 6’1” and weighs about 150 to 170 pounds. There is a “704” tattoo on his forearm.

Friends and family organized a search party on Saturday, Jan. 30. Allen’s cousin said in a Facebook post that the search would be divided into small groups because of COVID-19. They searched in streets and wooded areas. They posted flyers in stores around Union, Anson and Mecklenburg counties.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call Marshville Police at 704-624-6767 or Monroe Police at 704-282-4700.

