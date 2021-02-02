Sheriff’s office recognizes outstanding officers

The Anson County Sheriff’s Department awards Mark Pankey as the 2020 Detention Officer of the Year. The Anson County Sheriff’s Department awards Ashley Ratliff with the 2020 Telecommunicator of the Year award. Related Articles Anson County chooses its leaders



WADESBORO — The Anson County Sheriff’s Department awards their officers for their efforts throughout 2020.

Sheriff Landric Reid stated these individuals have gone above and beyond their job expectations, representing professionalism, dedication and perseverance.

Brandon Lear received the Deputy of the Year award. Detention Officer of the Year award was presented to Mark Pankey. Ashley Ratliff was awarded the Telecommunicator of the year.

Congratulations to these employees and thank you for keeping our community safe!