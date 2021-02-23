Students to return to class in two-cohort plan

WADESBORO — The Anson County School Board is preparing for all students to return on March 1 in a two cohort layout.

The school board unanimously approved Superintendent Howard McLean’s Plan One style to bring back students K-12 starting next week.

The plan will mimic how it looked like in the Fall when K-5 students returned for the first time. This time, however, students will be split into two cohorts instead of three.

Cohort A will return in-person on March 1. Students in this group will come to school Monday through Thursday and Fridays will be virtual for all students. Virtual Fridays will allow for the building to be cleaned and prepared for the next cohort.

Cohort B will follow the same Monday through Thursday plan with virtual Fridays. The students in Cohort B will first return on March 8. Cohorts will rotate each week between virtual learning and returning to the classroom.

Parents do have the option to allow students to attend 100% virtually.

McLean announced that parents would be notified no later than 48 hours after the meeting about which cohort their student will be put in.

Students in K-5 will operate on a modified schedule. The school day will run from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

From 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., K-5 schools will conduct health screenings, supply breakfast and provide small group, interventions and lessons. Teachers will then stream lessons for both the in-person and virtual students from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunch will also be served at the school.

K-5 teachers will offer additional support or instruction for those who need it between 1 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Students in grades 6 through 13 will follow the same pattern, just later in the day. The day will operate between 8:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Additional help will be given between 2 p.m. and 3:55 p.m.

With this return in place, students will finally have the opportunity to be in the classroom for at least five weeks before the school year ends. Cohort A will be in-person for five and a half weeks and Cohort B, five weeks. The last day of school is scheduled for May 19. Spring break runs from April 2 through April 11.

“This is, it’s new and it is going to be difficult,” Carol Gibson, chairwoman said. “But we will succeed and we’re going to do what is right for our students…We’re going to make this work. We’re going to do what’s right for students and staff of Anson County Schools.

Reach Liz O’Connell at 704-994-5471 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com.