Three students compete regionally

WADESBORO — The three top spellers in Anson County Schools competed regionally for the Scripps National Spelling Bee on March 21.

The competition was held at the the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The three spellers were Essence Davis of Anson Middle School, Umar Hassan of Wadesboro Elementary and Megan Kiser of Peachland-Polkton Elementary.

Davis made it to the third round of the competition while Hassan and Kiser both were knocked out in the first round.

“We are proud of how well our spellers represented Anson County Schools and the opportunity to participate in the regional competition,” Anson County Schools posted on Facebook. “Way to go!”