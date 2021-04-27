Become a certified lifeguard

WADESBORO — Interested in becoming a trained lifeguard? Anson County Parks and Recreation is offering American Red Cross Life-guarding courses starting in May.

To participate, you must be over the age of 15. A beginners class will begin on May 7 and 8. The class will cost $175. If you need a lifeguard renewal, there will be a $100 class on May 14 and 15.

The participate must successfully complete the following:

• Swim 300 yards continuously, using three strokes in this order: 100 yards of front crawl, 100 yards of breaststroke and 100 yards of either the front crawl or breaststroke.

• Starting in the water, swim 20 yards using front crawl or breaststroke, surface, dive 7 to 10 feet and retrieve a 10-pound object, return to the surface, swim 20 yards back to the starting point with the object and exit the water without using a ladder or steps. This all must be complete within one minute and 40 seconds.

• Tread water for two minutes without the use of hands.

For more information or to enroll, call the instructor, Wendell Small, at 704-695-2782.